The Complete Buying Guide to Tudor Watches

Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf created Tudor as a more affordable brand, one which initially housed third-party movements inside Rolex cases. Tudor’s relationship to Rolex has always lent the sub-brand serious credibility, but that relationship had also trapped Tudor under Rolex’s shadow. It didn’t help that the brand also completely disappeared from the U.S. market from 1996 through 2013.

However, beginning in 2012, Tudor thrilled fans of tool watches with the release of the Black Bay, a modern iteration of the now highly collectible Tudor Submariner, produced from 1954 until the 1990s. The Black Bay was an instant hit, and it allowed Tudor to step out from under Rolex’s shadow and beam its own identity more boldly. Since the Black Bay’s release, certain vintage Tudor Submariners have fetched over $100,000, which has also elevated the brand.



The Tudor Black Bay has its own character but in its GMT form a bicolor bezel makes it feels a step closer to the Rolex GMT Master II. Tudor

This isn’t to say that Tudor has left its strong ties to Rolex behind, and more than a few of today’s Tudor models are derivative of Rolex models: The Pepsi (red and blue) Black Bay GMT is a direct nod to Rolex’s GMT Master, while Tudor’s Style and Glamour lines are alternatives to the Rolex Datejust and Day-Date.



Tudor also offers a number of less Rolex-esque models. The Black Bay’s signature “snowflake” hours hand (actually more of a diamond shape) is such a bold feature that all Black Bay and Pelagos models look rather unique. Tudor’s Heritage Chrono (which references vintage Tudor models) looks nothing like a Rolex Daytona, and their feminine-leaning Clair de Rose lineup looks more like a Cartier than anything Rolex ever released.

Expect incredible case construction and finish from Rolex’s sister brand. Tudor

Then there are the Tudor oddballs, watches that pull Tudor far afield from Rolex. The Heritage Advisor is an alarm watch with a complex sector dial. And in 2019 Tudor completely confused the watch world by releasing the Black Bay P01, a dive watch from Tudor’s back catalog with a bezel locking mechanism integrated into the strap (a configuration strange enough to win the Challenge Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horologie de Geneve, and based yet again on a vintage model).

These variations within the Tudor catalog make it difficult to pinpoint a Tudor aesthetic, but there are overarching features that unite all the watches in Tudor’s catalog:

What Makes Tudor Watches Good

Mechanical Movements Every Tudor is a mechanical watch. Since 2015 with the release of the North Flag, Tudor has offered in-house movements in some of their watches, while others use modified ETA movements.

Rugged Construction All Tudor watches are tough, even their dress watches. Water resistance ratings are 100 meters or better. Highly regarded KIF anti-shock systems replace the standard Incabloc systems typically used in ETA movements. Sapphire crystals are a given.

Minimal Precious Metals Other than the gold used on their two-tone models (and this 2021 anomaly), Tudor uses few precious metals for their watch cases. Steel is the main metal, with other materials like bronze and carbon offered on select models.

High-End Straps and Bracelets Tudor’s bracelets are supple yet robust, and their leather and fabric straps are proprietary high-end offerings that cost over $100.

Reasonable Prices Though there is some overlap, Tudor’s prices stop in the vicinity where Rolex’s begin, at right around $7,000.

Tudor Black Bay



Easily Tudor’s most popular watch, the 41mm Black Bay dive watches are available in a number of colorways.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5602 (COSC) (Note: before 2016, ETA movements were used)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5602 (COSC) (Note: before 2016, ETA movements were used) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 41mm

41mm Price: $3,575 — $5,400 (price depends on materials and strap/bracelet choice)

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight



Instantly sold out internationally upon its debut in 2018, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight (reviewed here) thrilled hip watch enthusiasts who prefer vintage sizes. More variations have steadily been added to the collection.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5402 (COSC)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5402 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 39mm

39mm Price: $3,475 (strap); $3,800 (bracelet); more for special materials

Tudor Black Bay Bronze



The matte gray fade on the dial, gilt accents, and the soft tones of bronze lend this model a certain warmth. Not just a bronze version of the regular Black Bay, the Bronze is 2mm wider in diameter. The Black Bay Fifty-Eight is also available in a bronze version with a full bronze bracelet.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5601 (COSC)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5601 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 43mm

43mm Price: $4,250

Tudor Black Bay Pro

The people wanted a Black Bay Fifty-Eight GMT, but that would've been too obvious. Instead, they got something like a Tudorized version of the vintage Rolex Explorer II reference 1655 with a fixed bezel and everything in the Black Bay Pro (reviewed here). Well, you know what? It's still very Tudor and a damn great GMT watch with a wearable 39 diameter.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5652 (COSC)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5652 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 39mm

39mm Price: $3,675 — $4,000

Tudor Black Bay P01



The oddball that shocked watch nerds around the world in 2019, the P01 has a unique bezel locking mechanism built into the strap connectors, a crown at 4-o’clock, and comes with a waterproof rubberized leather strap.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5612 (COSC)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5612 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 42mm

42mm Price: $4,100

Tudor Black Bay GMT



This watch shares a lot with the Rolex GMT Master, including, unfortunately, scarcity. Locked in safes for those lucky souls who managed to get on waiting lists, we can only hope that Tudor bumps up supply sometime soon.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5652 (COSC) with second time zone.

In-house manufacture calibre MT5652 (COSC) with second time zone. Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 41mm

41mm Price: $3,850 — $5,550 (price depends on strap/bracelet choice)

Tudor Black Bay Chrono



Obviously the Rolex Daytona is the big brother to the Black Bay Chrono (reviewed here), but these watches feature snowflake hands, two sub-dials (rather than three), a date window at 6 o’clock and round markers, all of which set the Tudor apart from the Rolex. Getting a chronograph with an in-house movement for under $5,000 represents awesome value.

Movement: In-house manufacture calibre MT5813 (COSC)

In-house manufacture calibre MT5813 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 41mm

41mm Price: $5,000 — $7,250 (price depends on materials and strap/bracelet choice)

Tudor Black Bay 32/36/41



At time-only watch with bold legibility, snowflake hands and robust construction, these “field watches” (Tudor doesn’t call them that) offer a daily wear option somewhere between its Black Bay dive watches and Ranger field watch. Available with blue, silver or black dials, there's a size for any wrist.

Movement: ETA 2824 with upgrades

ETA 2824 with upgrades Water Resistance: 150m

150m Case Diameter: 32mm; 36mm, 41mm

32mm; 36mm, 41mm Price: $2,625 — $3,275

Tudor Ranger

There was a brief void in the Tudor catalog when its dedicated field/adventure watch (and Rolex Explorer alternative) disappeared temporarily. It returned with all the features fans had wanted, from a new case size to an in-house movement. It's a pure, stripped down tool watch, lacking even a date display, but of course retains the brand's famous build quality and finish.

Movement: Manufacture calibre MT5402

Manufacture calibre MT5402 Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 39mm

39mm Price: $2,725 — $3,050

Tudor Pelagos



Made from titanium, the Pelagos (reviewed here) is Tudor’s serious diver, with robust specifications, a scratch-proof ceramic bezel insert, and blocky markers that pair beautifully with the signature snowflake hands. The LHD model is for lefty-handed folks, but more than a few righties have opted for this unique model, even finding that the crown position adds a bit of comfort for active use. Available in black or blue.

Movement: Manufacture calibre MT5612 (COSC)

Manufacture calibre MT5612 (COSC) Water Resistance: 500m

500m Case Diameter: 42mm

42mm Price: $4,575

Tudor Pelagos 39

Just like the Fifty-Eight offers a smaller version of the Black Bay, so the 39 serves the same purpose for the Pelagos. But the differences are more than three shaved millimeters. Notably, it's rated to 200m of water resistance and lacks a helium escape valve, but those changes won't affect most people's experience with the watch — whereas significantly increased wearability will.

Movement: Manufacture calibre MT5400 (COSC)

Manufacture calibre MT5400 (COSC) Water Resistance: 200m

200m Case Diameter: 39mm

39mm Price: $4,400

Tudor Heritage Chrono



A fun and funky no-date, dual-register chronograph in steel that’s based on vintage Tudor chronos and truly unlike anything Rolex offers, this watch makes a bold statement in any of its three colorways.

Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2892 with additional module for chronograph function

Self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2892 with additional module for chronograph function Water Resistance: 150m

150m Case Diameter: 41mm

41mm Price: $4,200 — $4,525

Tudor Royal



The Royal name, which was first used on Tudor watches in the 1950s, now adorns a collection of "sport chic" watches in myriad available configurations and sizes — nine dials and four sizes, to be exact. Produced in 28, 34, 38 and 41mm cases in 316L stainless steel or steel and yellow gold, the watches come in different sunray satin-finished dials with applied Roman numerals or diamond indices as well as Super-LumiNova-coated baton hands.

Movement: 28mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2671; 34mm, 38mm and 41mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824-2

28mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2671; 34mm, 38mm and 41mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824-2 Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 28mm; 34mm; 38mm; 41mm

28mm; 34mm; 38mm; 41mm Price: $2,200-$3,925

Tudor 1926



It’s best to think of the 1926 Series as a modular system. You can choose between any of the four sizes, between all steel or two-tone, between diamonds or not, and between silver, black or opaline dials. Add up all the combinations, and you can go from a sporty 41mm field watch that’s similar to the Rolex Explorer down to a 28mm steel and gold, diamond-studded dressy piece for Mom.

Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824 with date

Self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824 with date Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 28mm; 36mm; 39mm; 41mm

28mm; 36mm; 39mm; 41mm Price: $1,750 — $3,525

Tudor Glamour



This series feels quite Rolex-y, and as such is quintessentially Tudor in the old-school sense of the brand as an affordable alternative to some of Rolex’s most iconic watches. The 42mm Double Date features a dual-aperture “big date” complication, while the 39mm Date+Day and the 28mm/31mm/36mm Date models resemble watches straight out of the Rolex catalogue.

Movement: Manufacture calibre MT5641 (COSC) self-winding mechanical movement with day-date; Calibre 2834 with date (depending on size and function)

Manufacture calibre MT5641 (COSC) self-winding mechanical movement with day-date; Calibre 2834 with date (depending on size and function) Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 28mm; 31mm; 36mm; 39mm; 41mm

28mm; 31mm; 36mm; 39mm; 41mm Price: $2,225 — $5,250

Tudor Style



These are more affordable Rolex-esque watches, available only with time and date complications powered by third-party movements from ETA, on leather or bracelets, in all steel or two-tone, with or without diamonds, and in a number of dial colors. Another modular system from Tudor, these watches can cover a lot of ground from fancy women’s models to straightforward large ones.

Movement: Various from ETA depending on size

Various from ETA depending on size Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 28mm; 34mm; 38mm; 41mm

28mm; 34mm; 38mm; 41mm Price: $2,100 — $3,750

Tudor Clair de Rose



These are decidedly aimed at women, available only in steel, and available on either a bracelet or a strap. Dial variants are limited to opaline with or without diamonds.

Movement: 34mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824-2; 26mm and 30mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2671

34mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2824-2; 26mm and 30mm: self-winding mechanical movement calibre 2671 Water Resistance: 100m

100m Case Diameter: 26mm; 30mm; 34mm

26mm; 30mm; 34mm Price: $2,225 – $2,950

