Affordable Alternatives to the Most Iconic Watches Ever

Despite the liberal use of the term in marketing, only a small number of watches qualify as genuinely "iconic." Though many of those were born of practicality, they're inevitably luxury items today with status and prestige linked to their price tags. They might be worth saving up for, but what if the name on the dial is less important to you than a satisfying watch-wearing experience?
The good news is that those covetable classics have had outsized influence on the industry. Many watchmakers have outright tried to cop the style of iconic watches, while others have learned from their success and integrated their lessons in subtler ways. In other words, there are some good options out there offering similar looks or features that don't cost as much as the classics.
The Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster, Cartier Tank... below you'll find great alternatives to these and more classic watches to scratch your itch or hold you off while you fill those penny jars.
Rolex Submariner
Rolex
Three dive watches offer handsome, versatile and strong-value alternatives to the most iconic watch of all time.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.
This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io