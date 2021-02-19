Today's Top Stories
Affordable Alternatives to the Most Iconic Watches Ever

If that classic watch is out of reach, there are still other great options.

By Zen Love
affordable
Courtesy

Despite the liberal use of the term in marketing, only a small number of watches qualify as genuinely "iconic." Though many of those were born of practicality, they're inevitably luxury items today with status and prestige linked to their price tags. They might be worth saving up for, but what if the name on the dial is less important to you than a satisfying watch-wearing experience?

The good news is that those covetable classics have had outsized influence on the industry. Many watchmakers have outright tried to cop the style of iconic watches, while others have learned from their success and integrated their lessons in subtler ways. In other words, there are some good options out there offering similar looks or features that don't cost as much as the classics.

The Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster, Cartier Tank... below you'll find great alternatives to these and more classic watches to scratch your itch or hold you off while you fill those penny jars.

Rolex Submariner

want this get this rolex sub gear patrol lead full
Rolex

Three dive watches offer handsome, versatile and strong-value alternatives to the most iconic watch of all time.

LEARN MORE

Omega Speedmaster

want this get this omega speedmaster gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Watches from Bulova, Farer and Bell & Ross offer a similar look and versatile appeal of the Speedy for far less money.

LEARN MORE

Cartier Tank

want this get this cartier tank gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Three dress watches offer alternatives to the Cartier Tank experience, with classic looks that stand out among so many round watches.

LEARN MORE

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

want this get this audemar piguet maurice lacroix
Courtesy

Watches from Tutima, Maurice Lacroix and Dietrich offer compelling alternatives the watch that defined the integrated-bracelet, steel-luxury-watch look.

LEARN MORE

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

want this get this rolex daytona gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

These three handsome chronograph watches offer attractive alternatives to the classic Rolex Daytona.

LEARN MORE

Rolex GMT Master II

rolex gmt master ii with dual colored dial
Rolex

Watches from Timex, Baltic and Tudor offer the distinctive bicolor-bezel look you're after.

LEARN MORE

Patek Philippe Calatrava

wtgt patek
Courtesy

The Calatrava is perhaps the platonic ideal of the dress watch — but they ain't cheap. Here are a few watches with a similar look for much less scratch.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's skimresources.com
$69 $98

$29 OFF W/ CODE PREZ30 (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung skimresources.com
$140 $170

$30 OFF (18%)

This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH OFFICE PRODUCTS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak amazon.com
$37 $50

$13 OFF (25%)

The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
adidas
$130 $180

$50 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (28%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER 

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker amazon.com
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot amazon.com
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

