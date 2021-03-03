Nomos is in a very exclusive group: Alongside Tudor and Seiko, many watch fans would put the German company in the top three luxury watchmakers with respect to value. Nomos not only offers the build quality and modern design German watches are known for, but also high-quality movements made in-house for strikingly reasonable prices.

Now, the brand's Club sport watch line is getting three new limited-edition variations — variants that refresh and improve upon an already compelling proposition.

In the case of the Club, being a "sport watch" means being powered by an automatic movement and being rated as water-resistant to a depth of 200 meters. It still features the brand's signature design focus, which includes a modernist font, minimalist sensibility and adroit use of color; the new limited edition watches feature dial shades dubbed onyx, navy and olive.

The brand offers much more than a look, however; though playful and contemporary in personality, Nomos is based in the traditional watchmaking town of Glashütte, and this shows through in its movements. The Club's DUW 5001 has automatic winding, but remains strikingly thin at just 4.3mm, and allows for a robust, water-resistant steel case that's only 9.7mm thick and 40mm wide. In other words, all this makes for one hell of a versatile sport watch.

Each new version is limited to only 175 examples, with prices starting at $2,620 on a strap for the blue and green versions and going up to $2,920 on a sporty steel bracelet with a black dial. Act fast if you want one.

