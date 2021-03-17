Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Everything You Need to Know About Watch Complications

Chronographs, calendars, GMTs — watches these days include much more than simple time-telling.

By Zen Love
roundup
Courtesy

Many watches can do things besides simply telling the time. Whether it's a stopwatch, a second time zone, an alarm or a range of other features, watchmakers can add functionality in addition to basic timekeeping, which are called complications. These require at least some additional complexity beyond the already intricate mechanical clockwork inside a watch.

Even the common date display can, technically, be considered a complication. Although there's some variation in how the term is used, it mostly refers to functions that are added to the movement itself — hence, something like a dive watch's rotating bezel doesn't typically qualify. (On the other hand, a tourbillon is complicated, but it doesn't add functionality and is rather a type of escapement rather than a true complication.)

Getting technical? Don't worry too much, because we've gathered the range of common watch complications with clear breakdowns and handy lists of the best examples for your perusal. Below, you can find the complication you're looking for, understand it in greater depth or just get a broader sense of the fascinating world of horology.

Simplifying Complications: All The Things Your Watch Can Do, Besides Tell the Time

m2w watch complications gear patrol lead full
Julie Kraulis

Many watches can do much more than simply tell the time — here are some common "complications" and what each one does.

LEARN MORE

This Is How Calendar Watches Work

calendar watches explained gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Forget the Apple Watch. Complete, annual and perpetual calendar watches are the original smart watches.

LEARN MORE

How a Chronograph Watch Can Actually Make Your Life Easier

how a chronograph watch can make your life easier gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Chronographs are often billed as tools for the racetrack or cockpit, but their true utility is far more pedestrian.

LEARN MORE

How a Chronograph Watch Works: Everything You Need to Know

chronograph descontructed
Hunter D. Kelley

The chronograph watch is for a man of action, but its mechanics are subtle and wonderfully complicated.

LEARN MORE

How Rolex and the Date Window Changed the Face of Watches

how rolex and the date window changed the face of watches
Rolex

The common 3 o’clock date display window originates from none other than the Rolex Datejust introduced in 1945.

LEARN MORE

The GMT Watch, Explained

rolex gmtii
Rolex

The GMT watch is brilliant not because of its complexity but because of its simple ingenuity. Here's how it works.

LEARN MORE

The Moonphase Watch, Explained

omega speedmaster coax moonphase gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

A moonphase watch reminds us that we’re all just spinning through space on this pale blue dot, orbited by a glowing rock, mere cogs in a bigger clockwork.

LEARN MORE

This Unique Vintage Watch Offers a Complication You’ve Never Seen

dalil monte carlo muslim watch gear patrol lead full
eBay

These watches from the 1970s provided their intended customers with a reference for when to pray, and in which direction.

LEARN MORE

Travel in Style with These Seven Incredible World Time Watches

best world time watches gear patrol lead full v2
Courtesy

World time watches allow you to see the current time in any place in the world with just a quick glance at your wrist.

LEARN MORE

What the Hell Is a Minute Repeater Watch?

minute repeater gear patrol lead full
Image provided by A. Lange &amp; Söhne / Lange Uhren GmbH 2020

Repeater watches occupy a special place in the hearts of watch enthusiasts.

LEARN MORE

A Quick Guide To The Power Reserve Indicator

power reserve primer gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

A brief explanation of this unique complication and what it does.

LEARN MORE

U.S. Presidents Relied on This Innovative Alarm Watch

watches you should know vulcain cricket gear patrol lead full
Vulcain

The Vulcain Cricket pioneered fascinating technical solutions, a mechanical alarm, and was the choice of mountain climbers and U.S.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

J.Crew Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt
J.Crew Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF (50%)

This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASIC TEES FOR MEN

Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
skimresources.com
$100 $200

$100 OFF (50%)

These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes. 

READ OUR TOOTHBRUSH GUIDE

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)

Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane skimresources.com
$36 $72

$36 OFF (50%)

You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$199 $429

$230 OFF (54%)

This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS LE CREUSET

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF skimresources.com
$230 $435

$205 OFF (47%)

BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony skimresources.com
$998 $1,800

$802 OFF (45%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.

READ ABOUT MOUNTING A TV

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Chronographs
Hamilton's Intra-Matic Chronograph Just Got Better
What's Inside This Chronograph Will Blow Your Mind
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 Fun Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Three Worthy Alternatives to the Rolex Daytona
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
How to Use a Chronograph Watch
5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Chronograph
TAG Heuer & Hodinkee's New Carrera Looks Gorgeous
14 Style Releases and New Watches This Week