The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Is Getting Its Victory Lap, After all

This year, the Watches & Wonders Geneva trade show is once again an online event — only this time, it includes brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and more. Check back here often for our coverage of this horological mega-show to see all the latest watches.

Well, the man said it was going to happen: Not long after it was announced that the beloved Nautilus time-and-date would be discontinued in steel, Thierry Stern, president of Patek Philippe, was quoted as saying that the ref. 5711 "...will have a victory lap." And here we go. Here's what we know about it thus far:

It's green — like, olive drab, army-type green. Cool!

Patek Philippe SA

The new Nautilus ref. 5711/1A-014 will evidently be the last of the steel Nautili. Featuring an olive green dial, it replaces the ref. 5711/1A-010 with its blue-black gradated dial and will live alongside the 5711/1R-001 in rose gold. And it's not just green — it's also got a subtle sunburst effect and a ridged, horizontal texture that should be familiar to Patek devotees. In short, it's a pretty darn cool looking. The color is completely new to the Nautilus collection.

It's got that classic, Genta-designed case that everybody loves

Patek Philippe SA

Nothing new here, but just as a reminder: famed watch designer Gerald Genta designed the Nautilus, which debuted in 1976. Its unique, porthole-inspired case requires 55 individual manual finishing steps to produce, resulting in both satin and brushed finishes across the case, bezel and bracelet. The case is also water-resistant to 120m.

It's still powered by the cal. 26-330 S C movement

Patek Philippe SA

An evolution of the cal. 324 S C, the automatic 26-330 S C has been powering the time-and-date Nautilus since 2019. Of course it's got hacking seconds for precise time-setting — a must for a watch with such a military-inspired green color — plus incredible finishing and a sapphire case back to show it all off.

Will you be able to get one? Probably not at retail

The Nautilus is perhaps the hottest watch in the world: When Patek Philippe announced the 5711's cancellation, grown men swooned, airplanes fell out of the sky, and volcanoes exploded in Iceland. (Not really, but you get it.) Also, prices on the secondary market increased to roughly $100k. Production numbers on the new watch are, of course, anyone's guess, but steel is something like only 30% of the company's yearly output, and you've got to be a pretty damn good client to get your hands on one of these pieces at their retail price of $34,890.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io