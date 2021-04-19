A Beloved Chronograph Watch Gets a Special Upgrade

Much of chronographs' appeal lies in their technical, purposeful feel. Those qualities are German watchmaker Sinn's speciality, and although the brand's catalog is full of "tool watches" of all kinds, perhaps none is more recognizable or better represents the Sinn character than the 144. In celebrating its 60th anniversary, Sinn is releasing a refreshed version called the 144 Anniversary II with an all-black-coated 41mm case, upgraded features and a striking look.

The Sinn 144 was first released in 1974, and has since stood out among classic chronograph watches for its unique, military/aviation-inspired looks, as well as Sinn's famously tough build. The modern version is more robust than ever with Sinn's signature features like its "tegiment" case-hardening and Ar‑Dehumidifying technologies. The new version also features modern specs, of course, like sapphire crystal, 200m of water resistance and a Concepto C99001 automatic movement, but what makes the new anniversary version stand out is its black case and dial design.

Sinn

This isn't the first time the Sinn 144 has gotten the black treatment, but this model is immediately differentiated from a (2014) edition thanks to its contrasting ("reverse panda") subdials. The case is bead-blasted for a matte finish and colored using what Sinn calls "Black Hard Coating" — another modern feature compared to old 144 models that used black chrome.



Chronograph watches take many forms, but the Sinn 144 is distinctive among them: it doesn't look like a whole lot of others and yet it maintains a totally function-first feel. With its black-coated steel bracelet as well as a silicon strap, one of the 600 examples in this limited edition will cost you $3,470.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io