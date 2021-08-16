Space exploration has inspired countless watches. You know Omega's Moonwatch and perhaps others associated with NASA or Russia's space program, for instance — but what about other countries' achievements? Did you know, for example, that you can get watches made for France's space agency and those for Chinese taikonauts — and now, you can even get a very cool tool watch by an up-and-coming Indian brand celebrating that country's 50 years of space exploration?

Bangalore Watch Company is a microbrand to keep an eye on. Since 2017, they've produced a number of watch collections with a deft eye for the details, refinement and quality watch enthusiasts tend to appreciate — and a touch of local pride always gives their take on traditional watch styles a shot of character that helps them stand out. Following interesting concepts like a recent Cricket-inspired watch, the new Apogee takes cues from another area of national pride.

The Apogee is the brand's third sport watch collection, and the most tool-like yet — and, as with many space-themed watches, it's based on a pilot's watch concept. Powered by a Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic movement, it has an entirely bead-blasted titanium case and an inner 24-hour bezel for tracking a second time zone, controlled by the crown at 2 o'clock. The 4 o'clock crown is for normal winding and setting and both are proportionally large and textured for easy gripping.

Courtesy

The finishing and sporty retro shape along with 100m of water resistance suggest an almost German-feeling tool watch, but the brand has injected an element of elegance for the modern wearer: A reasonable case size at 40mm should help keep the Apogee wearable for many wrists and for sliding under cuffs. Further, gradient (fumé or "smoked") dials — as featured on three of the models — are currently a popular way give a watch some aesthetic flare. The case backs features an engraving of the 1975 Indian satellite Aryabhatta.

Three models feature the gradient treatment in blue, green or gray, and a fourth is a special limited edition of only 50 examples and has a meteorite dial. Each gradient dial version has a price of $922 and the limited edition with the meteorite dial will cost $2,270. They're available to pre-order now from the brand's website and will ship in December 2021.

