The Best Watches Spotted at the US Open

Millions were glued to their televisions as Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in an intense US Open Men's Singles final on Sunday. In addition to all the drama, you might have noticed some interesting wrist-wear on the players as well as on those in the stands. The champ himself wore an unexpected watch for a tennis player as he held his trophy aloft, but celebrities in the crowd also presented some watch-spotting opportunities. Check out the most notable watches at the US Open Men's Singles final below.

Daniil Medvedev: Bovet OttantaSei

Daniil Medvedev didn't wear a watch during the match, but as he received the trophy on his wrist was the kind of watch that makes you look twice. It's from the high-end Swiss brand Bovet — Medvedev is a Bovet brand ambassador — and is probably a bit delicate for the types of shocks a professional tennis player would subject it to. (There are Richard Mille watches for that.) The OttantaSei is like a sporty version of Bovet's Virtuoso collection, and it features a highly skeletonized movement, a flying tourbillon at 6 o'clock and a 44mm case made of titanium with a blue finish.

Price: $165,000

Novak Djokovic: Big Bang Hublot Mecha 10 Ceramic Blue

It was a tough loss for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian player was a longtime ambassador for Seiko but recently made the switch to Hublot — the model he wore for the tournament was the Big Bang Mecha 10 Ceramic Blue. With a 45mm ceramic case with a blue finish, it almost seems coordinated with Medvedev's choice, but is somewhat sportier. It also features an in-house skeletonized movement with chronograph function. (Also like Medvedev's Bovet, it features a 10-day power reserve.)

Price: $22,000

Brad Pitt: Breitling Chronomat B01

In the stands, you couldn't help but notice (and neither could the cameramen) that Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper attended the match together. Cooper didn't wear a watch, but Pitt as a brand ambassador in Breitling's "Cinema Squad" (movie star ambassadors) wore a Chronomat B01. That bracelet is unmistakeable, and it looks like the 42mm version (rather than 44mm) since it wears so slim. It was tough to make out the color, but it's a fantastic chronograph watch with an in-house automatic movement — like everything else, Brad Pitt made it look even better.

Price: $8,250

