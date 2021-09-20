The Best Watches Spotted at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmy Awards celebrate the best TV of the year, but are themselves are highly entertaining television and were particularly meaningful in 2021: People were locked down and watching streaming services more than usual over the last year, so there were even more reasons to watch and cheer for your favorite shows and actors. Another reason to tune in to the awards? To scope celebrities' wrists for what they wore — often in the role of an official watch brand ambassador — to the live event that took place, with red carpet and all, in Los Angeles. Here are some of the best watches we spotted at the 73rd Emmys.

Sterling K Brown: IWC Portugieser Automatic

Actor Sterling K. Brown Rich Fury Getty Images IWC Portugieser Automatic Courtesy

Winner of several Emmys himself, actor Sterling K Brown also presented the award at the 2021 ceremony while wearing an IWC Portugieser Automatic. With black dial and black crocodile strap, it's a perfect pairing for a black-and-white tux, but allows for a bolder presence than many dress watches thanks to its 42.3mm diameter. Don't mistake its subdial layout for that of a chronograph: at 9 o'clock is the seconds and at 3 o'clock is a power reserve indicator, all courtesy of an IWC in-house automatic movement.

Price: $12,700

Regé-Jean Page: Longines Elegant Automatic

Actor Regé-Jean Page Rich Fury Getty Images Longines Elegant Automatic Courtesy

No sooner had Longines recently announced Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page as a brand ambassador than he appeared wearing an appropriately formal watch for the black-tie event. The Longines Elegant collection features classically oriented watches with several variations of dial color and hour markers of Roman numerals or thin stick designs. The model Page showed off was the latter, on a beads-of-rice style bracelet and a blue sunburst dial for a little pop of color.

Price: $1,900

Cedric the Entertainer: Girard-Perregaux Laureato Flying Tourbillon Skeleton

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 2021 Emmy Awards. CBS Photo Archive Getty Images Girard-Perregaux Laureato Flying Tourbillon Skeleton in pink gold. Courtesy

As host of the awards, Cedric the Entertainer put on a proper show himself, appearing in different outfits with watches to match. Paired to a shiny, white-and-gold floral jacket, the most extravagant watch we spotted at the show was his six-figure Girard-Perregaux Laureato. Here the luxury sport watch stands out even more than usual in solid 18k pink gold with a skeletonized dial and movement with a tourbillon. He later also wore a relatively modest and dressy Girard-Perregaux 1966 Orion in steel with an aventurine dial.

Price: ~$160,000

O-T Fagbenle: Omega Constellation

Actor O-T Fagbenle Rich Fury Getty Images Omega Constellation Courtesy

You tend to see a number of Omega watches at shows such as this, and the 73rd Emmys was no exception. We spotted a couple watches from the brand's Constellation line, despite its status as a slightly overlooked collection. The Handmaid’s Tale actor O-T Fagbenle wore a version in 18k yellow gold with a black ceramic bezel — the inlaid Roman numerals of which are produced in the brand's proprietary Ceragold material.

Price: $21,400



