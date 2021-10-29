All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in October 2021

As your shorts and sandals go back into storage and the long sleeves come out for the season, have you stopped to consider the watches that'll see you through the winter? Maybe it's time — if you live in the upper latitudes of the northern hemisphere, at least, where we're well aware that the cold is coming. If you needed more of a reminder than the chilly winds, watch brands are releasing ice-themed watches as well as dressier affairs that'll slip under those layered cuffs. That's not all, though, as there was a wide range of colorful and season-defying releases this month, as well. Check out those and much more from October's watch releases below.

Timex Q Reissue Falcon Eye Green

We'll say it again: you can't get more style for the money than what the Q Timex collection offers. The first Falcon Eye model in two-tone gold and steel with a blue dial was utterly stunning for tis price, and now you've got a relatively toned down option with a similarly shimmering dial in green.

Price: $179

Eone Switch

Eone is like no other watch: it's made to tell time tactilely for the blind — but it also happens to offer a visually striking design and conversation starter. The basic concept is already incredibly original, but a new model now offers even more interest with interchangeable faces, including some very attractive, almost guilloche-like textures.

Price: TBD

Oris Big Crown ProPilot Big Date Bronze

Big crown, big date — the Oris ProPilot has always been big on tool-watch vibes, and now it's getting a bronze version that'll patina with wear and look ever more rugged.

Price: $2,200

Urwerk UR-110 Bakelite

High-end independent watchmaker Urwerk's UR-110 watch has been around since 2011, but the line is finally being retired with one last model. It's the same crazy watch, but as a one-off piece in titanium and featuring "bakelite" for its bezel. It'll be auctioned off via the brand's website with most proceeds going to the Swiss Red Cross.

Price: For auction

Nivada Depthmaster Jellyfish

Replacing a watch's seconds hand with intentionally pixelated-looking art has put the French company Seconde/Seconde on the horological map. It's controversial, but it turns out rather popular, too, as this sold-out collaboration on Nivada's Depthmaster shows. Here, it's a pixelated jellyfish (though it looks a bit like an octopus, no?) that kinda fits with the model nicknamed ("Pac Man") due to its distinctive numerals.

Price: $1,257 (sold out)

Seiko Prospex “Turtle” Inspired U.S Special Edition

The barrel-like case shape of this famous dive watch has given it the nickname "Turtle," but these new special editions for the US might mark the first time the Seiko is officially using the Turtle language. That's because three new models in different dial colors are all meant to mimic the patterns of a turtle's shell. The watches are part of an announcement that Seiko is partnering with the Oceanic Society on its work protecting endangered sea turtles. Pretty cool, if you ask us.

Price: $750

Tom Ford 003

Offered in several dial colors as well as multitude of straps, Tom Ford's 003 builds upon the design language of his first two horological releases. It seems like Ford got a good look at the Cartier Tank and decided to modernize it for the modern man — and we approve.

Price: $2,000

Grand Seiko SBGM245 and SBGM247 GMTs

Want a serious, all-purpose travel watch but don't want to fight someone for the chance to own the last Rolex GMT Master II at the boutique? Try this GS on for size: with its 40.5mm steel case, 200m of water resistance, matching steel bracelet and extreme resistance to magnetism, it's the sort of watch that you can take anywhere. (*Available in November.)

Price: $5,700

MB&F LM Perpetual EVO Titanium

An insane perpetual calendar in titanium — that's what you should buy if you've got a cool $176k burning a hole in your pocket. This one's in titanium, with a special shock absorption and 80m of water resistance. Not bad for mini mechanical computer.

Price: $176,000

IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works Collector's Set

This special edition of the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition in 43mm in titanium features a cool checkered racing flag pattern and comes with a Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Racing Works Edition." The whole thing ships in a special metal toolbox because, well, why not?

Price: $10,000

Shinola White Hurricane

The White Hurricane, a special version of the 48mm Runwell Sport Chronograph, is inspired by the Great Lakes Storm of 1913, which was an "extratropical cyclone." (Remember when a storm was just storm? What ever happened to that?) The White Hurricane is Shinola's first offering with a fully lumed dial — it actually glows blue in the dark.

Price: $1,500

Old School by Massena LAB x Luca Soprana

A riff on the montre d'ecole ("school watch") that every budding watchmaker must complete, the Old School is a collaboration between master watchmaker Luca Soprana and our friends at Massena LAB. Unfortunately, only 11 examples of this exquisite, handmade timepiece will be produed.

Price: $39,000

Baltic Microrotor MR01

Baltic makes some of our favorite vintage-inspired watches. The newest features an automatic movement from Chinese company Hangzhou in a beautifully classical package available in a few dial variations. The movement uses a smaller rotor that most automatic movements (a microrotor), which saves space and allows a watch to be thinner — here the case is 36mm wide and only 8mm thick (not counting the domed crystal).

Price: ~$625

Timex x James Brand Expedition North Titanium Automatic

Is this not one of the coolest Timex field watches you've ever seen? We're betting that it is. Made in collaboration with The James Brand, you get a 41mm titanium case, Japanese automatic movement and a killer military-style, field watch design. This is a lot of watch for the price.

Price: $349

IWC x Collective Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition "C.03"

Watch collector group Collective occasionally partners with watch brands on special limited editions. Its latest is with IWC on a pilot's chronograph with a very familiar IWC look — and that's exactly the point: it's meant to represent the quintessential design DNA of the brand from the 1990s to 2000s, but is the only example in this exact configuration. It's limited to only 125 pieces.

Price: $7,150+

Luminox Atacama Field 1907 Automatic

Tough-as-nails Luminox watches are often quartz, but there are automatic options as well. The Atacama field watch measures 44mm wide, operates on a Swiss Sellita SW220 automatic movement and now comes in a blue dial version available either on a strap or steel bracelet.

Price: $975+

Snglrty

"Alternative" time displays are fairly common among young, design-focused watch brands, but Swiss company Snglrty is doing something hitherto unseen: In this system, the hour is indicated by a traditional hand, but also frames a minute track beneath. The minute track itself rotates so that the current minute is displayed in the hour hand's frame. Pretty clever. All this comes in an attractive, 40.5mm package operating on an automatic movement.

Price: $2,250+

H. Moser & Cie. Heritage Dual Time

High-end watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is loved as much for the beautiful movements inside its watches as its stunning dial executions. With a minute track and bold Arabic numerals in a style typical of pilot watches, the new Heritage Dual Time features an automatic GMT movement and "smoked" burgundy dial.

Price: $21,900

TAG Heuer Carrera

When you hear the word "Carrera," if you don't think of the Porsche, you probably think of the TAG Heuer chronograph watch. The collection, however, has long taken design cues from its famous chronographs and applied it to other types of watches. It's just been refreshed with new, refined versions of its time-only and GMT automatic watches in multiple sizes, configurations and dial colors. Oh, and did we mention Ryan Gosling is the new face of the brand?

Price: $2,700+

Sinn 6060 B Frankfurt World Time

Though best known for its tool watches, German brand Sinn has some compelling models in its comparatively elegant Frankfurt collection. The collection has expanded with a new blue-dial version of its World Time watch, which offers a GMT hand as well as a rotating inner 24-hour ring controlled by a crown at 10 o'clock. It's open to orders now, but will only be available from February 2022.

Price: $2,880

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra "Beijing 2022"



Fresh off of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Official Olympics Timekeeper Omega is looking ahead to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing. A new Aqua Terra has not just an icy color schemes, but if you look closer the dial has a sublte, marble-like "frosted" finish. Red highlights keep it from feeling too chilly.

Price: $6,200

IWC Pilot's Watch Timezoner Top Gun Ceratanium

IWC announced a couple watches in its proprietary ceramic-plus-titanium "Ceratanium" material including the Timezoner, one of our favorite world time watches, and it features an in-house movement and some unique features. Here, it's got an overall dark colorway with even the hands and indices done in a gray luminescent paint that may or may not be ideal for legibility.

Price: $16,900

Panerai Submersible Titanium Chrono Flyback Mike Horn Edition PAM1291

In its series of watches dedicated to adventurer Mike Horn, Panerai's latest release once again offers a compelling combination of features. As is true of many Mike Horn editions, it visually stands out in the brand's catalog with interesting color combinations, but it also includes an in-house flyback chronograph movement in a titanium version of the brand's Subersible dive watch case.

Price: $20,500

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf 53 Skin & Compression Dive Watches

Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf collection is a modern tool watch classic (with plenty of history to back it up), and the brand has just added several new variants. The retro Super Sea Wolf 53 is further divided into sub-collections, and both the Skin and Compression lines have been treated to some handsome new looks. We like the Skin, with its oversized triangular markers, in particular.

Price: $1,095+

Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic

With black, 45mm Carbonox (the brand's own carbon composite) cases and made for Navy SEALs, does it get any more badass than Luminox's brutally tough watches? Well, a Swiss automatic movement doesn't hurt, and the brand has just added this option in three variants that just might make you wonder if the watches themselves are tougher than you.

Price: $1,075+

Sinn 1800 S GG Damaszener

German watchmaker Sinn rarely deviates from its purely function-first, tool watch approach. Its rare limited editions using blackened Damascus steel are an exception, and just as past examples this new limited edition (100 units) features a case and dial milled from the same block of folded steel such that the patterns remain consistent and cohesive from the case to the dial. This new edition features striking contrasts thanks to hands and indices in 18ct gold. Pretty cool.

Price: $8,940

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition

Girard-Perregaux has partnered with Aston Martin on a chronograph version of its Laureato sport watch and given it a stunning green dial. Sure, green dials are "in" at the moment, but this is specifically "British Racing Green" and it further stands out with a lattice-like motif inspired by elements of vintage Aston Martin cars.

Price: $18,100

Seiko Prospex Prospex Built for the Ice Diver US Special Editions

Seiko is expanding on its US Special Edition collection of ice-diver-themed dive watches. First it was a trio of so-called "Sumo" watches that got the treatment, and this time it's the "Willard." With icy colorways, the dial has a unique texture that seems to suggest scratched ice.

Price: $1,400

Nomos Club Sport Neomatik 42

The new Nomos Club Sport Neomatik combines some familiar elements from the brand as well as something new and notable: a sporty steel bracelet. At a larger 42mm, it's got plenty of lume, 300m of water resistance and a killer in-house automatic movement. In other words, it's got all the elegance and value expected of the German brand backed up with some action-ready chops.

Price: $3,960

