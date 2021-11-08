Today's Top Stories
The Building Blocks To a Great Wardrobe
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
Thursday Boot Co. Unveils Limited Leather Jackets

The Ultimate Military Field Watch Has Returned

Based on a famed Vietnam-era timepiece, the Benrus DTU-2A/P is a revamped American classic.

By Oren Hartov
benrus dtu
Raoul Beltrame

If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times — the vintage American field watch is one of the best entrées into the world of military watches. However, when we first said this a few years ago, prices on these watches were roughly $200-$300. Such pricing, like that of the rest of the watch industry, has of course inflated since then, and you're looking at well over $500 for a vintage Benrus, Hamilton or Marathon.

But the landscape has changed: Resurrected brands such as Timor, Airain, and, more recently, Benrus, are reissuing the classic military watches of yesteryear at prices that make us stuffy horological antiquarians think twice about going the vintage route. Take the new Benrus DTU, for example: Based on the DTU-2A/P from the 1960s that was issued to American infantryman, it's nearly a note-for-note aesthetic recreation, but with a slightly upsized case, a modern automatic movement and Super-LumiNova in place of tritium.

benrus dtu2ap
Benrus DTU2-A/P
Benrus
single pass strap and compass
Single-pass strap and compass
Benrus

Introduced in 1964, original DTU-2A/Ps are still available on eBay, but they're becoming more expensive and hard to come by. (I sold mine a few years ago and sort of regret it, frankly.) They're sort of the genesis of the modern American field watch, and looking at slightly later Hamilton models, you can see the solidification of the design language that crystallized here: a matte black dial with white minute hashmarks in an outer track; dart indices at the hour points; white Arabic numerals; modified sword hands; a hand-wound movement. These were utilitarian watches meant to take a beating, and they looked damn good doing it, too.

Featuring a 39.5mm, bead-blasted steel case and a double-domed acrylic crystal, the new DTU is powered by an automatic Sellita SW200 movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Some may balk at the 50m of water resistance, but the truth is that the original watches would've fared about the same — they certainly weren't meant for diving the way the Benrus Type I and Type II paramilitary watches were.

benrus dtu2ap on wrist
The Benrus DTU2A/P on-wrist.
Benrus

Shipping on a single-pass nylon strap — much as the originals did — the DTU also comes with a removable compass, which is a thoughtful touch and speaks to the detail with which modern Benrus approached this project. (In fact, they even retained the case back markings on the original.)

Firms such as Military Watch Company have been making DUT-2A/P clones for some years — in fact, if you've ever traveled through Southeast Asia, you'll find cheap copies of Benrus and Hamilton military watches pretty much everywhere, and especially in Vietnam. However, having one that's been thoughtfully designed to replicated the original while upping the specs to please a modern watch-buyer — that's an idea we can get behind. And especially at Benrus's asking price of $595.

