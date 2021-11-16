This Affordable Timex Is Your New Tactical Watch

An all-black watch is a statement. While black-on-black dials aren't always that easy to read, they challenge the onlooker to consider why anyone wears a watch to begin with. (Clearly, there other ways of knowing the time.) The point is style, of course — and Todd Snyder has once again teamed up with Timex to deliver a watch in the popular Q Timex collection that is nothing if not stylish.

The collaboration with Todd Snyder has been responsible for many of the most sought-after Timex watches in the last decade. Add the designer's sensibility to the popular, vintage-inspired "Q" collection, and you're sure to have a hit. The latest (not the first) takes the Q Timex's sporty, dive-watch-reminiscent design and gives it an all-black treatment — meaning its 38mm steel case gets a black coating, and its hands and indices have a dark look that provides little contrast against the black dial.

Timex x Todd Snyder Q Blackout Watch is emphasizes style over functionality. Courtesy

It's driven by a quartz movement, and the bezel actually rotates and features (in low-contrast) dive-time-style markings. Even if it were easy to read, however, it's inadvisable to use this in a diving situation, as its water resistance is only 50m. It all might seem a little ironic when you stop and think about all this functionality that's not really useable, but if you're worried about those things, you're missing the point of a blacked-out Timex watch: looking hip as hell for a cool $189.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io