You'd be hard pressed to find a better connection to early dive watch heritage for the price than Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf. Introduced in 1953 alongside the Rolex Submariner and Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, Zodiac's diver is also one of our favorite modern tool watches. It's long been fun and (relatively) affordable, but this new version takes it in a notably more serious direction.

The new Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Mainline bumps up this stalwart dive watch's specs in almost every way. The core Super Sea Wolf collection has typically featured a water resistance of 200m, which is perfectly sufficient for most diving you'll ever do and consistent with many entry-level dive watches from the likes of Seiko and Swiss brands. Now, with 300m of water resistance the Pro-Diver Mainline is on par with higher-end watches — and meets ISO certification.

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Mainline watch comes in five color variations at launch. Jim Wright

That's not the only upgrade, however, as that water-tight case protects a COSC chronometer-certified Sellita SW-200 automatic movement, guaranteed to be extra-accurate (between +6 and -4 seconds per day). It's also decked out with copious Super-LumiNova on its hands and bezel for low-light legibility. With increased water resistance, however, also comes an expectedly beefed up case diameter of 42mm, making these versions feel more serious and modern than their retro-leaning siblings.



Though slightly larger, the Super Sea Wolf's basic character is maintained in these new models, including the collection's signature pallet of colorful hues. Five versions of the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Mainline are available at launch featuring a range of brightly colored dials, bezels and matching strap options, as well as steel bracelets. The upped specs also bring a price premium over the existing Super Sea Wolf watches, with each version available for $1,695.

