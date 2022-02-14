All the Crazy Watches Celebrities Wore at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took the title, but there was a lot more to see at Super Bowl LVI than football. Aside from the touchdowns, musical performances and epic commercials, there's always serious celebrity spotting. And where there's celebrity spotting, there's bound to be some impressive wristwear. 2022 didn't disappoint, either, and below are some of craziest and most interesting watches stars were stunting. There were multiple Patek Philippe Nautiluses, but that's not all.

LeBron James: Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany Blue

Andy Lyons Getty Images

The Tiffany Blue-dialed Nautilus 5711 watch blew up the watch world when it was announced in late 2021, and has since been seen on several celebrity wrists. It's easy to spot, after all, and this time LeBron James joined the likes of Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio to sport that eye-catching teal dial.

Jay-Z: Patek Philippe Nautilus

Kevin C. Cox Getty Images

Jay-Z left his Tiffany Blue Nautilus at home for the Super Bowl and went with another version of the famous sport watch that remains a flex in any form. Known for his outrageous watch collection, this simple (apparently gold) Nautilus is possibly one of his more understated pieces.

Dwayne Johnson: Panerai Submersible

Rob Carr Getty Images

A favorite of muscle-bound action stars, it was fitting to see "The Rock" rocking a Panerai as he introduced the teams. Not just any Panerai, it was about the most badass version of the look the brand is known for: its Submersible dive watch. The big-0l' 47mm version would be just about right for tree-trunk like arms like Johnson's.

Kevin Hart: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph

Andy Lyons Getty Images

A known watch collector, funnyman Kevin Hart sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak peeking out from under his jacket sleeve. Look a bit closer, and you can see that it's on a leather band in place of its famous bracelet (much like this one in pink gold).

Antonio Brown: Richard Mille RM 11-03

Steph Chambers Getty Images

In the stands with Kanye West, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown wore a watch that tells you it's a Richard Mille from across the stadium. This version of the RM 11-03 is in "NTPT Red Quartz" material and features a flyback chronograph and $1 million+ price tag.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi: Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex GMT Master

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres was on trend with a Nautilus while watching the game with her wife Portia de Rossi. DeGeneres is an avid vintage collector, and De Rossi is seen here wearing a vintage Rolex GMT Master.

