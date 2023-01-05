Rolex Prices Will Hurt Your Wallet More in 2023

While you were busy reveling and ringing in the new year, Rolex was discretely changing its price tags. Most watches now cost an average of 2.5% more than previously, according to Bloomberg and the USD prices listed on the Rolex website. The annual price hike is more modest than last year, and actually lower than the current rate of inflation. For most models, it means a couple to several hundred dollars more.

If, for instance, you wanted a GMT Master II “Pepsi” — and you were somehow special enough to be able to get one at retail price — you would have saved $450 by having bought it in December (2022 saw its price increase by $1,050). It’s normal for brands to increase prices over time, and Rolex does so regularly, usually in January. So no one needs to panic, but we’re all about ruining your morning, so there ya go.

The difference in MSRP may feel slightly ironic to many since you typically can’t even buy many steel Rolex sport watches at retail, anyway. Buyers have to get on long waiting lists (the requisite for which is typically that one has previously purchased — wait for it — other Rolexes), and the watches often trade above MSRP on the secondary market almost immediately following their release.

By all means, don’t hate the player — hate the game. Rolex isn’t in the business of making inexpensive watches to begin with, and you can’t exactly blame ’em for hiking prices. That said, here’s some examples of how purchasing popular Rolex models will hurt your wallet even more in 2022:

Rolex Submariner

Price: $8,950 $9,100

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Rolex GMT-Master II

Price: $10,550 $10,700

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36

Price: $5,800 $6,100

SHOP PRE-OWNED