Snag One of These Badass Italian Army Watches Before They're Gone

Italian watchmaker Unimatic is a master of limited-edition collaborations. Some are surprising and some just feel natural, but they always seem to get the mix of branding and design just right. The latest is a partnership with the Italian army, called Esercito, and it's the kind that fits easily with the brand's already rugged and often military-leaning vibe.

The three Unimatic x Esercito watches include two models made for the infantry corps paratrooper and take the form of the brand's U1, or Modello Uno, dive watch. Rather than a diving-oriented markings, however, the rotating bezels each include directional markings for use as a compass. The other major feature you'll notice is the Paracadutisti insignia prominently emblazoned on the dial above 6 o'clock. The model in bare stainless steel (~$730) is limited to 300 examples and a more tacical, black-coated version (~$840) will be only see 150 examples produced.

The Unimatic x Esercito U1-PA watch is limited to 300 examples. Courtesy There’ll only be 150 examples of the black-coated Unimatic x Esercito U1-PAN produced. Courtesy

The third model in the collaboration is based on the U4, or Modello Quattro, which we reviewed here. Though just as water-resistant as the dive watches, its sterile steel bezel doesn't turn and it's intended as something more akin to a field watch. In its Esercito incarnation, it's meant specifically for the Italian Army Alpini's mountain troops, with "Truppe Alpine" occupying the space under 12 o'clock where most brands put their own logos. There'll only be 200 examples made in this configuration, each priced at around $615.

The Unimatic x Esercito U4-TA was "developed in praise of the Comando Truppe Alpine, in charge of the Mountain Troops of the Italian Army Alpini." Courtesy

Although visually distinct and with different intended purposes, each of the three Unimatic x Esercito watches have nearly the same specs. They each measure 40mm wide, are 300m water-resistant and run on the Seiko NH35A automatic movement. They all also feature the Esercito star logo on their closed casebacks — and we've got to admit: those camo straps look pretty killer. At time of writing, these limited edition watches are still available, but interested parties should act quickly as Unimatic collabs are known to sell out in short order.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io