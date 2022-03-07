Omega's New Watches for 2022: Everything You Need to Know

At long last, Omega's new watches for 2022 are here. An entirely new collection of dive watches and some significant updates to heritage models in the Speedmaster collection steal the headlines, but there's more. Mixed in are aesthetically new variants in existing collections with the likes of colorful dials and some other exciting models you won't want to miss.

As if Omega's catalog weren't already vast enough to paralyze you with options, the brand hasn't made choosing much easier. It's a lot to take in, but here's what you need to know.



The experimental Ultra Deep dive watch is now available as a full collection

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep in "O-Megasteel" Omega Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep in titanium Omega

Back in 2019, Omega strapped an experimental dive watch to the exterior of a submersible vessel, sent it to the bottom of the Mariannas Trench and declared it the deepest-diving watch ever — beating Rolex's record of 10,916m by about 19m. That watch was 55mm wide and not available to purchase. We expected it to inform the brand's dive watch collections eventually, and now we finally get to see what that looks like: three versions in steel with a new design and one in titanium that's closer to the original prototype, all measuring a more wrist-friendly 45.5mm wide (and 18.12mm thick).

The Seamaster Planet Ocean collection houses the more professionally oriented, deep diving watches to begin with (like an analog to Rolex's Sea Dweller), but the Ultra Deep, as its name suggests, is a step up. Or down, rather, being water-resistant to 6,000m below the waves. The closest you'll get to the prototype is a titanium version with an asymmetric case that somewhat echoes that of the famous Moonwatch where the right side bulges out slightly to protect the crown.

Three versions in the brand's steel alloy called "O-Megasteel" feature a more traditional look with a standard crownguard design. The steel versions come on bracelets or straps, and the alloy is said to offer unique properties and the strength necessary for going six kilometers underwater.

Price: $11,200-$12,300

The Speedmaster '57 got a significant update

The Speedmaster ’57 is now slimmer, sleeker and available in a range of dial colors. Omega

Based on the very first Speedmaster model from 1957 (the reference CK 2915), the retr0-styled Speedmaster '57 was introduced back in 2013. Now with a new, Master Chronometer-certified, manually wound movement (called the 9906), Omega was able to translate the design into a smaller, thinner package. It's just 0.59mm thinner but its diameter is also reduced by a full millimeter to 40.5mm.

Those differences seem small, but they should add up to a generally sleeker profile. In addition to those specs, the Speedmaster '57 will come in no fewer than four versions: one with a familiar black dial and beige lume, and three more in eye-catching blue, green and even red.

Price: $8,300-$8,600

There are a bunch of new dial colors for the Aqua Terra

The five new dial variants of the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra available in 38mm cases. Omega

The Aqua Terra is a great everyday watch that sometimes gets overlooked. Well, you won't be able to miss these new versions with their shiny, sunburst-finished dials in some bright hues. Five dial variants in 38mm and another five in 34mm add some popular colors like green and blue, as well as some unexpected ones like orange and red. They also come on newly redesigned bracelets and are powered by the brand's C0-Axial Master Chronometer automatic movements.

Price: $6,000

New versions of the Speedmaster and Seamaster Diver 300m look pretty killer

The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in "Moonshine Gold" Omega The Omega Seamaster Diver 300m now comes in green Omega

We called it: of course the Seamaster Diver 300m looks good with a green dial and matching green bezel. How could it not? And it's no surprise that the Speedmaster looks great in gold, as it has before.

Specifically, these two new versions come in the brand's own alloy it calls Moonshine Gold, and we can't help but love the material paired with that deep green dial and bezel. While it looks great, it'll cost you $34,800 (on a gold bracelet) whereas you can get the green Seamaster starting at "just" $5,100 on a matching green strap.

Price: $5,100-$5,500 (Seamaster), $24,600-$36,500 (Speedmaster)

There's even a new Constellation watch

A new Constellation watch from Omega for 2022 Omega

Omega's Constellation watch is a funky one. It's dressy but kinda flashy, and now it comes in a new version that's bound to be as polarizing as those before it. Announced alongside of a range of models in much smaller sizes (28mm and 29mm, marketed to women), this version in 41mm has a stark white dial with contrasting blue and a blue bezel. On a leather strap, it lives alongside some models mixing in gold case elements and some unique dial executions.

Price: $6,500-$8,700

