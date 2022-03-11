Digital Watches Are Futuristic Again Thanks to This Funky-Ass Collab

This is where watches at in the early 2020s, folks: everybody loves retro styles of the '60s and '70s and watchmakers are happy to provide it. At the same time, though, there's a hunger for something fresh and of-the-now. That's seen watchmakers take inspiration from the likes of video games and virtual reality before, but Bulova might have just created the perfect meld of retro and futuristic.

A new version of the brand's reissued 1970s LED watch, the Computron, was created in collaboration with the gaming company D-Cave. It's a Computron that feels straight out of the 1982 film Tron. Previous versions of this funky driver's watch-style (with the time display facing the wearer from the side of the wrist) digital watch came in steel with metallic finishes and somewhat Art-Deco-leaning looks, but the new model reimagines it completely. Now with a black coating, redesigned details and glowing green highlights to match its LED display, it feels more at home in a digital present.

The Bulova Computron D-Cave Special Edition watch will come with access to a virtual version for your avatar to wear in the game Decentraland. Bulova

That's one version of the Bulova Computron D-Cave watch, but a second Special Edition takes the concept even further with a mineral crystal top that puts the watch's integrated circuit on full display. It offers a striking look that seems to mimic the way mechanical watches display their clockwork but which is less commonly seen (though not unheard of) in digital and quartz watches. It also features different case details and a black IP-coated steel bracelet instead of a silicone strap. This version is available not only as a physical watch you can wear on your wrist but also as a watch your avatar can wear in D-Cave's virtual universe Decentraland. It's phygital!

The Bulova Computron D-Cave Special Edition is "coming soon," and it'll be available "through a unique NFT drop" that will grant access to the virtual version as well. For now, the standard Bulova Computron D-Cave is available to purchase directly from the brand using cryptocurrency or, of course, regular money for $450, a bit more than the standard Computron's price.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io