Dive Watch Fans Will Flip for These Seiko Alarm Clocks

Seiko dive watches are rugged, capable and often seem purely practical. But their function-first aesthetics have become iconic in and of themselves, and a clock that borrows that distinctive style will be irresistible to the brand's many fans — especially when only it costs around $45. Meet the Seiko Mai alarm clocks.

Measuring 1.97 x 3.74 x 3.7 inches, these aren't massive clocks. They're about the size to fit in your palm — and to prompt jokes from watch guys about putting them on a strap (because many Seiko divers are quite large — get it?). The plastic outer case reminds one of, say, a Seiko "Tuna," but the combination of design elements don't seem to draw on one specific Seiko model.

Courtesy Seiko Mai Alarm Clock amazon.com $40.00 $35.63 (11% off) SHOP NOW

You're getting the general look of a Seiko dive watch, but you shouldn't expect this to have sapphire crystal, a rotating bezel or water resistance (were you planning on taking it diving, anyway?). In addition to some lume, as you'll find illuminating the hands and indices of its watches, the Mai alarm clocks have an electric backlight. Of course, they're powered by a Seiko quartz movement (an AA battery is included), but you'll notice that the seconds hand sweeps like a mechanical watch.

A single crown-like button on top of the clock functions to activate the light and to snooze the alarm. The time and the alarm's orange hand are set via a knob at the back along with an on/off switch for the alarm. You'll be awakened by a beeping sound and flashing light.

Yes, these are surely ideal for Seiko devotees, but they also make great gifts for — well, just about anyone, in our opinion. We're talking about a cheap alarm clock here, not high horology or even a rugged beater watch, but for the price it's sure to make any watch fan smile.

