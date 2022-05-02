Today's Top Stories
A Rolex GMT Master II Alternative for $200? Timex Has You Covered

Timex's quartz GMT sold out quickly, but you won't have to wait long to get one.

By Zen Love
watch
Courtesy

Even at retail prices, a Rolex GMT Master II is expensive — but actually getting one will cost you even more than that these days. The look, however, is far more affordable. After all, Timex has you covered for that sporty, bicolored-bezel — and now, actual GMT functionality for just a couple hundred smackers with the new Q Timex GMT. Hell, you won't get much closer stylistically to the GMT Master II for under $10,000.

The Q Timex series has been an absolute hit for its retro styles, smaller sizes and its refreshingly pro-quartz disposition since its revival in 2019. The GMT-inspired models have been at the forefront of that popularity, but they of course offered only 12-hour bicolored bezels with standard time telling. New models add a GMT hand for tracking a second time zone in 24-hour format and a 24-hour bezel to match it. A simple date window also replaces the the date and day-of-the-week display for a cleaner look.

watch
The "Pepsi" Q Timex GMT has strong Rolex vibes and comes on a bracelet for $219.
Courtesy
watch
A sleek all-black Q Timex GMT looks decidedly less "Rolex" and comes on a strap for $199.
Courtesy

Otherwise it maintains much of the design and size that made the existing Q Timexes work so well: the case is still 38mm, but now ever so slightly thicker (by 1mm) at about 12.5mm. You also get a bracelet that's a bit closer to a Rolex oyster than the lovable retro bracelet of past models. The price premium isn't a big one, either (about $20-$40 more).

The question is, will these differences renew the hype? Fans certainly have something to get excited about anew, and the initial run has already sold out. But have no fear: Timex is no doubt already working on replenishing supplies. At launch, there was a "Pepsi" version (blue and red bezel) and an all-black version, but the brand's own materials intimate that new versions are on the way. Timex's website includes pictures of something like a "Batman" (black and blue) colorway — so you can look forward to that and other versions in the pipeline, too.

On a strap, the all black model on a strap has a price of $199 and the Pepsi on a steel bracelet is $219. And they're sure to be available long before you reach the front of that Rolex waiting list.

