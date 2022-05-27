All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in May 2022

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Green watches were aplenty in May, but that's not all. New horological releases ran the gamut from playful and affordable to some serious models from high-end manufacturers like Jaeger-LeCoultre, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more. We'd asked for Citizen to bring back its automatic dive watches, and we finally got them — but in a bigger package than expected. Check out all that, an appreciated smaller version of the Aquastar Deepstar Chronograph and much more below.

Mr Jones Ophelia

Playfully artistic watches for not a lot of scratch is what British brand Mr Jones is all about. Its latest creation, called Ophelia, offers a koi pond for the wrist and was designed by artist Joshua Obeng-Boateng. Amid layers of water, reflections, flowers and lily pads, two fish indicate the hours and minutes.

Price: $255

Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic Watches

That's right, automatic Citizen dive watches. Been a while since you've seen such a thing in the brand's current US collection, right? We'd been hoping for something like this, and they look pretty cool, but we still want to see them in diameters smaller than these 44mm tough guys (like those made for other markets).

Price: $550-$695

Mido Commander Icône



We love this new variation of Mido's Commander watch. The brand's longtime collection looks great in this tasteful shade of green, and this version is also chronometer certified and running on the Swatch Group's Powermatic 80 movement with 80 hours of power reserve and a silicon balance spring.

Price: $1,240

Bulova A-11 Hack

Another classic military watch from Bulova returns. Based on the legendary A-11, this one carries the same name and some similar design features but with blue and red giving it a contemporary update. With a cool "coin-edge" bezel, it's a field-watch-appropriate 37mm and it runs on the Miyota 82S0 automatic movement.

Price: $360

TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Senna



In its ongoing tribute to legendary motor racing star and brand ambassador Ayrton Senna, TAG Heuer's latest watch is appropriately in its Formula 1 collection. It's an automatic chronograph featuring the familiar Senna branding and the distinctive bracelet such watches receive — based on the TAG Heuer watch Senna was known to wear.

Price: $3,550

Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition PAM01241



Partnering with the German automotive and marine customization company Brabus, Panerai has released a decidedly involved new version of its Submersible dive watch. It's got a skeletonized dial and movement, GMT and day/night complications — and its 47mm case is made of titanium with a carbon ("Carbotech") bezel.

Price: $49,200

RGM Model 222-RR



Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, independent American watchmaker RGM is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The brand's new watches for 2022 include a series of railroad watches that nod to Pennsylvania's history and feature antique Hamilton pocketwatch movements (restored, of course), grand feu laquer dials and several variations.

Price: $6,450-$7,950

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Skeleton

Maurice Lacroix's tribute to famous watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has come in many forms, but the newest has a skeletonized dial and movement — and a great size at 39mm.

Price: $3,450

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team”

It's got a mouthful of a name, but this is a very cool version of IWC's pilot's chronograph made for its F1 partner. The colors are a nod to the team, but it doesn't hurt that minty greens seem to reference a certain viral Patek x Tiffany watch.

Price: $7,850

Delma Cayman Bronze



Lesser known Swiss watchmaker Delma introduced a bronze version of its dive watch available in four dial colors.

Price: $1,390-$1,650

Panerai Quaranta Verde Militare PAM1304

An ecommerce exclusive, a new version of Panerai's wearably sized (40mm) Quaranta watch now comes in a military green — though it sounds better in Italian, of course, as "Verde Militare."

Price: $7,100

Yema Superman Maxi Dial Full Lume

Yema's latest version of its popular Superman diver might look like white-dial watch — but turn the lights down and you'll see that the whole dial glows a luminescent blue.

Price: $990

Unimatic x Automobili Amos Modello Quattro

Teaming up with fellow Italian brand Automobili Amos and borrowing the color of its AA Delta Futurista car, Unimatic's latest collab watch sold out pretty quickly — as usual. Less expectedly, it's also got a slimmer case than previous U4 watches from the brand, and a Seiko quartz movement.

Price: ~$549 (sold out)

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Indy 500 Limited Edition

Official timekeeper of the Indianapolis 500, TAG Heuer has introduced a limited edition in its Formul 1 quartz chronograph watch for this year's race.

Price: $2,400

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date

Jaeger-LeCoultre's super compressor-style dive watch based on an alarm watch from 1968 now comes with a deep green gradient dial.

Price: $9,200

Grand Seiko Elegance "Oruri" SBGW279



Grand Seiko wants to tell you all about the blue bird that this watch is named for, but you don't need all that to see another highly refined watch from the brand with a great dial and excellent manually wound movement inside.

Price: $4,600

B&R Bands "Rugged" Nylon Military Watch Straps

One of our go-to strap makers introduced a new NATO style strap, this one with a cool ribbed texture for your watch-wearing pleasure.

Price: $25

Glashutte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date "Fab Green"

With non-round, not-quite-square cases and some retro looks, the Glashutte Original Seventies watches have a groovy style to begin with. Just how "fab" are they in their new "Fab Green" digs is up to you, but we think they look marvelous.

Price: $13,400

Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic Watch

Hamilton's Khaki Navy Frogman means business with its crown protector and chunky 46mm profile, but a new design refresh gives it more approachable and wearable aesthetic. It comes in three variations in its new form, including a mostly blacked-out model.

Price: $1,195-$1,295

Naoya Hida Type 2C-1 “Lettercutter” for The Armoury

Japanese independent watchmaker Naoya Hida teamed up with Hong Kong-based haberdasher The Armoury. The result is a limited edition version of Naoya Hida's signature watch featuring a new font and packed with details.

Price: $18,700

Bremont Jaguar C-Type Chronograph

In its latest collaboration with carmaker Jaguar, Bremont's new C-Type Chronograph features a silver dial inspired by the Jaguar XK120 C automobile.

Price: $6,495

Aquastar Deepstar Chronograph 2022

What's different about the Aquastar Deepstar Chronograph from last year's version? Exactly what we asked for when we reviewed it: it's got a smaller case by 1.5mm, and as many a watch fan knows, that can make a big difference in wearability.

Price: $2,790-$2,890

