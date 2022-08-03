Great Vintage Watches to Shop Now

New watches nowadays often look like those from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. The style is considered timeless or classic, but for many, there's nothing like a watch that's actually lived through the decades.

Vintage watch collecting is a world unto its own. Watches featuring damage and decay sometimes fetch higher prices — when they're aged in the right way and the damage is labeled as "patina." Just like collecting stamps or coins, even the subtlest difference can mean everything to dealers and hardcore hobbyists. It can be expensive but affordable vintage watches can also be a ton of fun. It's a world fraught with pitfalls and special knowledge, but one that can be endlessly fascinating.

There are a number of things to keep in mind when buying a vintage watch (learn more here), and a lot to learn — but sometimes you might just want to jump right in. Much of the fun of vintage watches has to do with discovery, so to kick off your own explorations we've gathered a few vintage watches at different price levels to get you going.

Seiko Lord Matic Weekdater

eBay Seiko Lord Matic Weekdater ebay.com $335.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: Seiko and even vintage Seiko have been moving upmarket, but who says you can't still find very cool old models from this storied Japanese brand? Lord Matics are a favorite of vintage Seiko fans on a budget, but this one with its squarish case is a bit unusual.

From the Seller: The day of the week can be in English or kanji. For practical, everyday use, it would be advisable to have the movement cleaned and oiled.

Year: 1960s

Diameter: 32.2mm

Movement: Seiko 5606A automatic

Hamilton GG-W-113

What We Like: A vintage watch with real military cred might sound rare and possibly expensive, but it doesn't have to be. The progenitor of today's popular Hamilton Khaki Field, the GG-W-113 was made for soldiers from the 1960s to the 1980s, and it's the real deal.

From the Seller: The watch runs very well and keeps time to within a few seconds per day. All parts of this watch are original with exception of the crown, crystal, and band.

Year: 1987

Diameter: 33mm

Movement: ETA 2750 hand-wound



Omega Day-Date 166.0125

eBay Omega Constellation 166.0125 ebay.com $595.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: For a brand with the name cachet of Omega, the value to be found from dress watches in collections like the Seamaster and Constellation can be exciting. This model has a cool sector-like dial and integrated bracelet a là Gerald Genta's most famous designs.

From the Seller: The crystal has a fracture at the rim at around 7 o'clock, but virtually unnoticeable. Watch has been fully serviced.

Year: 1970s

Diameter: 35mm

Movement: Omega 1022 automatic

Jenny Caribbean 1500 for Philip Watch

eBay Jenny Caribbean 1500 for Philip Watch ebay.com $2,195.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: While it's probably no beginner's vintage watch at this price, there's so much about this dive watch that's cool and interesting. It's got a striking look in all blue and the kind of decompression bezel more typically associated with Doxa watches, but it also features the rare high-beat automatic movement. (Read more about this model here.)

From the Seller: The original lume patina is very gorgeous and it starts to turn to the creamy brown color. Comes with a new leather strap.

Year: 1960s

Diameter: 42mm

Movement: ETA 2724 automatic

Tudor Oyster Prince



Watches of Switzerland Tudor Oyster Prince watchesofswitzerland.com $4,200.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: The attraction to Tudor of course always has a lot to do with its big brother company Rolex, but this is a cool watch all on its own. It was similarly dressy Tudor Prince watches that famously survived the 1952 British North Greenland Expedition, so while these are unassuming watches you know they pack a tough build.

From the Seller: The case is in very good condition overall showing normal wear consistent with age and use.

Year: Circa 1959

Diameter: 34mm

Movement: (Contact seller)



Favre-Leuba Sea Sky Chronograph



Analog:Shift Favre-Leuba Sea Sky Chronograph analogshift.com $8,500.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: Do we have to tell you what we like about this diver's chronograph watch? Just look at it. Similar to the Nivada Chronomaster, it's meant to be a multipurpose watch, and its captivating look is going to fit on the wrist well with a modern but still very wearable 39mm diameter.

From the Seller: Case is in very good, strong condition overall showing normal signs of wear consistent with age and use.

Year: 1970s

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: Valjoux 72 hand-wound

Rolex GMT-Master 1675

Bob's Watches Rolex GMT-Master 1675 pntra.com $19,995.00 SHOP NOW

What We Like: Though it might at times seem daft to pay more for aged goods, you can probably get an idea of what draws many collectors when you see the cool faded colors of the "Pepsi" bezel on this Rolex GMT Master. If you don't mind that the case has been polished (collectors often pay more if it's unpolished and still in good condition), it's overall going to have an incredible look on the wrist.

From the Seller: Previously polished case in excellent condition with light wear from use. The lume on the dial and in the hands has aged to a buttery yellow color.

Year: 1978

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: Rolex 1520 automatic

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io