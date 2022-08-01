It might not feature a laser or buzz saw, but fictional spy extraordinaire James Bond was outfitted with a hell of a cool watch for the 2021 film No Time to Die. Sure, you can buy your own, civilian version of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition...but say you're a Bond superfan and you want the actual watch worn by actor Daniel Craig in the film? Well, now's your chance.

That watch is coming up for bidding in September at Christie's as part of an auction commemorating 60 years since the first James Bond movie Dr. No, in 1962. It's also a chance for 007 aficionados to snag all manner of memorabilia, from Bond cars to Bond tuxedos, but the watch is easily a highlight.

Regardless of its cinematic connection, the Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition available to the general public is one of our favorite Omega watches in recent years. Its design is simplified by trading the wavy dial pattern found on standard collection models for a matte texture, and the color of the hands' and indices' lume looks so good we simply can't complain that it's "fauxtina." The design is topped off with the "broad arrow" motif formerly used on British military equipment, but most notable of all is that the watch is constructed entirely in titanium.

Almost everything James Bond wears becomes sought-after.

Another great choice in creating the 007 Edition Seamaster was to keep any movie branding to a minimum: you can simply enjoy it for the great-looking watch that it is, rather than feeling like it's all about movie merchandising. In fact, the watch's only overt branding is a small "007" pistol logo on the caseback. But, lacking that branding, you can immediately tell the difference between the production version and the one that might actually have Daniel Craig DNA still on it.

Bond watches are known to have fetched considerable auction prices in the past, and this one is expected to outperform the Christie's estimate of ~$18,500-$24,500 — although it comes pretty close on the heels of the films actual release.

If it absolutely must be yours, you can sign up to place an online bid for the live auction on September 28, 2022.

