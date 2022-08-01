Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
Perform Better with Tommy John 360 Sport Underwear
5
Dad Grass Tinctures: Sleep, Chill and Recover

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

James Bond's Actual Omega Seamaster Watch Can Now Be Yours

Seriously, the very one worn by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die.

By Zen Love
daniel craig and the no time to die watch
Courtesy

It might not feature a laser or buzz saw, but fictional spy extraordinaire James Bond was outfitted with a hell of a cool watch for the 2021 film No Time to Die. Sure, you can buy your own, civilian version of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition...but say you're a Bond superfan and you want the actual watch worn by actor Daniel Craig in the film? Well, now's your chance.

That watch is coming up for bidding in September at Christie's as part of an auction commemorating 60 years since the first James Bond movie Dr. No, in 1962. It's also a chance for 007 aficionados to snag all manner of memorabilia, from Bond cars to Bond tuxedos, but the watch is easily a highlight.

Courtesy
Daniel Craig's Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition
christies.com
LEARN MORE

Regardless of its cinematic connection, the Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition available to the general public is one of our favorite Omega watches in recent years. Its design is simplified by trading the wavy dial pattern found on standard collection models for a matte texture, and the color of the hands' and indices' lume looks so good we simply can't complain that it's "fauxtina." The design is topped off with the "broad arrow" motif formerly used on British military equipment, but most notable of all is that the watch is constructed entirely in titanium.

daniel craig in no time to die
Almost everything James Bond wears becomes sought-after. Learn about this sweater here.
Courtesy

Another great choice in creating the 007 Edition Seamaster was to keep any movie branding to a minimum: you can simply enjoy it for the great-looking watch that it is, rather than feeling like it's all about movie merchandising. In fact, the watch's only overt branding is a small "007" pistol logo on the caseback. But, lacking that branding, you can immediately tell the difference between the production version and the one that might actually have Daniel Craig DNA still on it.

Bond watches are known to have fetched considerable auction prices in the past, and this one is expected to outperform the Christie's estimate of ~$18,500-$24,500 — although it comes pretty close on the heels of the films actual release.

If it absolutely must be yours, you can sign up to place an online bid for the live auction on September 28, 2022.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The First Corvette EV May Be a Performance Sedan
Miir Releases Functional Cold Brew Filter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Biolite's New Portable Power Solution Goes Solar
Ford Has a New Beefed Up Off-Road Ford Maverick
The Story Behind Hopper and Joyce's Down Jackets
Save $80 Bose’s Best Noise-Canceling Headphones
2022 Bourbon County Stout: Lineup, Release Dates
Apple Finally Gives Macbooks Cables They Deserve
This Brand Wants You to Shower With Your Partner
The Celestiq EV is the Cadillac of Tomorrow, Today