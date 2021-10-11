Buy the Exact Sweater That Bond Wears in 'No Time to Die'

The James Bond films are known for slick cars, futuristic gadgets, action-packed secret agent escapades and, of course, covetable clothes. While the Bond character is a fan of tailored suits, the latest in the mega-franchise sees him sporting more casual (and equally drool-worthy) pieces.

In many major scenes in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig can be seen wearing a military-inspired sweater from London-based luxury knitwear brand N.Peal. The cashmere-centric brand, founded in 1936, collaborated with the film’s costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb on a design made specifically for the film and draws upon Bond’s Royal Navy background.

The dark blue sweater incorporates maritime uniform details like canvas patches at the elbows and shoulders as well as a drawstring boat neck collar. With nearly a century of skill behind it, N.Peal knits the beautiful ribbed sweater using a luxurious blend of merino wool and cashmere.

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, the sweater is now available for $465 at N.Peal. And while you may not have the same lifestyle 007, you can still take a cue from Bond’s timeless style.