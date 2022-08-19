Today's Top Stories
These Vintage Timex Watches Are the Real Deal, and You Can Snag One for Under $200

A curated capsule collection at Taylor Stitch offers 40 compelling vintage Timex watches.

By Zen Love
vintage timex watch
Courtesy

Have you been loving Timex's vintage reissue watches? We have. But the awesome designs in the brand's current catalog are only the tip of the retro-goodness iceberg. That's right, we're talking about actual vintage watches, and apparel brand Taylor Stitch is launching a capsule collection with 40 eye-catching Timex watches from the mid-20th century.

The thing we love about Timex aside from the designs: you don't have to pay the likes of vintage Rolex prices to get these compelling styles on your wrist. Similar to many modern Timex watches, these vintage watches are priced between $150 and $200.

vintage timex watch
Timex Electric from 1964
Courtesy
vintage timex watch
Timex Electric Dynabeat from 1976
Courtesy

Sourced in collaboration with vintage Timex collector Ark Zaydman of the website Heritage 1854, some standout models include field and dive watches, and a Mercury 1044 — a model known to have been worn by Martin Luther King Jr. (not Dr. King's actual watch, of course). Other examples we like: an original Camper field watch from 1991 and the rather fascinating and motorsporty Black Max from 1978. And there's a lot more variety and compelling models to check out, too.

vintage timex watch
Timex Camper from 1991
Courtesy
vintage timex watch
Timex Black Max from 1978
Courtesy

The collection is called "The Timeless Capsule," and the watches are being offered through Taylor Stitch website now. The brands remind you that these watches are in pre-owned condition, so expect ample patina and signs of age and wear — and you can learn more about buying vintage watches and what to consider here. It's fun just to check out the entire collection, and who knows, you just might find a vintage treasure.

