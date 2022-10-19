The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.

The only catch is you've got to choose which you'll wear but whether you've got the budget for a $199 Timex or a $595 field watch from Hamilton or Benrus, you're spoiled for options.

Hodinkee x Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

Courtesy Hamilton Khaki Field Limited Edition for Hodinkee hodinkee.com $595.00 SHOP NOW

The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is an absolute classic, and for this limited edition of 800 examples Hodinkee gave the familiar hand-wound, sandblasted watch a dial that harkens to early field watches — as opposed to the 1980s design on which the familiar Khaki Field is based.

It includes a simplified dial with bold Arabic numerals (lacking the military time markings), a "railroad track" for seconds and minutes and some orange highlights for a contemporary twist. The Khaki Field Mechanical is only part of Hodinkee's collab with Hamilton which also includes a Khaki Pilot Pioneer chronograph ($2,145) — and they're also available as a set ($2,740).

Movement : ETA H-50 hand-wound

: ETA H-50 hand-wound Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Water Resistance: 50m

Worn & Wound x Benrus Series #3061

Courtesy Worn & Wound x Benrus Series #3061 windupwatchshop.com $595.00 SHOP NOW

Worn & Wound teamed up with Benrus to resurrect a vintage field watch with both military and cinematic ties. The civilian version of a Benrus's field watch was known as the Series #3061 and it was worn in the 1968 film Bullit by Steve McQueen — a known horological kingmaker.

It's based on the Mil-W-3818B military watch with some subtly dressed up elements for the civilian market, and its modern version features a Soprod P024 automatic movement and a modern-feeling 39.5mm case.

Movement : Soprod P024 automatic

: Soprod P024 automatic Diameter : 39.5mm

: 39.5mm Water Resistance: 50m

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Desert Watch

Courtesy Timex X Nigel Cabourn Desert Watch timex.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

Riffing on Timex's popular series of field watches, British menswear designer Nigel Cabourn nails the military khaki look — even including the broad arrow symbol as the 12 o'clock marker on the dial and again featured on the caseback. Compared to the two watches above, this field watch offers a quartz movement rather than mechanical, wears smaller at just 36mm and costs about a third of the price. It's also going for a sandy look that suits it well, and it comes as a set that includes an extra NATO-style strap and a carrying pouch.