Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches

Hamilton, Benrus and Timex are making us want to wear field watches this fall.

By Zen Love
watch
Courtesy

The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.

The only catch is you've got to choose which you'll wear but whether you've got the budget for a $199 Timex or a $595 field watch from Hamilton or Benrus, you're spoiled for options.

Hodinkee x Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

Courtesy
Hamilton Khaki Field Limited Edition for Hodinkee
hodinkee.com
$595.00
SHOP NOW

The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is an absolute classic, and for this limited edition of 800 examples Hodinkee gave the familiar hand-wound, sandblasted watch a dial that harkens to early field watches — as opposed to the 1980s design on which the familiar Khaki Field is based.

It includes a simplified dial with bold Arabic numerals (lacking the military time markings), a "railroad track" for seconds and minutes and some orange highlights for a contemporary twist. The Khaki Field Mechanical is only part of Hodinkee's collab with Hamilton which also includes a Khaki Pilot Pioneer chronograph ($2,145) — and they're also available as a set ($2,740).

  • Movement: ETA H-50 hand-wound
  • Diameter: 38mm
  • Water Resistance: 50m

    Worn & Wound x Benrus Series #3061

    Courtesy
    Worn & Wound x Benrus Series #3061
    windupwatchshop.com
    $595.00
    SHOP NOW

    Worn & Wound teamed up with Benrus to resurrect a vintage field watch with both military and cinematic ties. The civilian version of a Benrus's field watch was known as the Series #3061 and it was worn in the 1968 film Bullit by Steve McQueen — a known horological kingmaker.

    It's based on the Mil-W-3818B military watch with some subtly dressed up elements for the civilian market, and its modern version features a Soprod P024 automatic movement and a modern-feeling 39.5mm case.

    • Movement: Soprod P024 automatic
    • Diameter: 39.5mm
    • Water Resistance: 50m

      Timex x Nigel Cabourn Desert Watch

      Courtesy
      Timex X Nigel Cabourn Desert Watch
      timex.com
      $199.00
      SHOP NOW

      Riffing on Timex's popular series of field watches, British menswear designer Nigel Cabourn nails the military khaki look — even including the broad arrow symbol as the 12 o'clock marker on the dial and again featured on the caseback. Compared to the two watches above, this field watch offers a quartz movement rather than mechanical, wears smaller at just 36mm and costs about a third of the price. It's also going for a sandy look that suits it well, and it comes as a set that includes an extra NATO-style strap and a carrying pouch.

      • Movement: Quartz
      • Diameter: 36mm
      • Water Resistance: 50m
