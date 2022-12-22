In the world of fine timepieces, Vacheron Constantin's heritage is unparalleled. Famously, the brand is the oldest continuously operating watchmaker in existence: its "infinitely living legacy" is so deeply intertwined with watchmaking history that it has come to define the craft itself. Impossibly luxurious, inimitably precise and aesthetically daring, the renowned brand continues to delight connoisseurs with influential innovations and surprising evolutions. There are no unremarkable Vacheron Constantin wristwatches (simply "Vacheron" to those in the know). Every model ever produced by the brand exudes a nearly magical aura; each is immediately identifiable as uncannily special. Vacheron describes its intensive manufacturing process as uncompromising, with "no room for error." This fervent dedication to quality, design and precision is just a taste of the rigor, passion and mastery built into every last detail of every last Vacheron product. Though every offering is worthy of celebration, three of Vacheron Constantin's models, or "novelties," are of particular note this season. Each an example of a distinctive Vacheron collection, this trio represents only a small sliver of the brand's catalog \u2013 yet fully embodies the philosophy behind its centuries-old legacy of "designing timepieces as technically impressive as they are aesthetically stunning." First, the 37mm Historiques 222 ($69,000): this new watch is a modern reissue of a Vacheron Constantin icon, the 1977 "Jumbo." The 222's case and integrated strap are rendered in 18K 3N yellow gold with such precision that it seems almost carved from a single billet of precious metal. Indeed, its 7.95mm case cuts a "monoblock tonneau" shape and features a fluted bezel; a polished, white gold Maltese cross emblem adjacent to the five o'clock position; and an open caseback. The latter provides a clear view of the self-winding Caliber 2455/2 movement comprising 27 jewels, a 40-hour power reserve and 194 individual parts, including an oscillating weight unique to this particular model. The watch face is streamlined in design and features indices with no numerals and a date window at the three o'clock position. Striking in color, weight and form, the 222 design simultaneously connotes sportiness, elegance and stunning detail with unabashed confidence. The 42.5mm Overseas Chronograph ($73,000), presented here in 18K rose gold, is the quintessence of stylish luxury and sport. Two straps \u2013 one leather and one rubber \u2013 accompany the Overseas Chronograph and can be "personalized according to the owner\u2019s wishes" to suit any taste or occasion. To accommodate traditional chronograph subdial placement, the supremely legible matte silver watch face features a date window neatly settled between the four and five o'clock positions. The chiseled, 13.7mm-thick case is accented by two finishes and geometric grooves. A transparent caseback showcases the stunning Caliber 5200, which is rife with gorgeous and intricate detailing that includes a 22K gold oscillating weight and "decoration inspired by the wind rose , a tribute to the spirit of travel." Further cementing its significance, the movement features a Hallmark of Geneva stamp. The Overseas Chronograph is, appropriately, water resistant to 15 bar \u2013 a clear indication that Vacheron Constantin wishes for owners to utilize their highly functional timepiece as much more than an ultimate fashion accessory To paraphrase Hans Christian Andersen, where words fail, the 43mm Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph beautifully articulates the depths of Vacheron Constantin's legendary watchmaking prowess. Its 12.94mm-thick case is 950 platinum ('950' indicating 95 percent purity) and houses the manual-winding, Caliber 1142 QP movement comprising 21 jewels, 324 separate parts and a 48-hour power reserve. This watch's hallmark feature, though, is the inclusion of two astounding complications: a column-wheel chronograph and a perpetual calendar. The perpetual calendar complication, which will remain accurate with no adjustments needed through the year 2100, is represented on the salmon-hued watch face by a small, cleanly ornate subdial featuring a 950 platinum "starry sky" and twin three-dimensional moon carvings. Jointly with the chronograph's central hand, painted tachymeter indices around the dial perimeter facilitate the measurement of average speed. This superlative timepiece further includes two dark blue leather straps, one in calf and the other in alligator.