G-SHOCK\u2019s Stay Gold Collection delivers a timepiece that is equal parts tough and elegant. With the release of the square GM5600G-9 and octagonal GM2100G-1A9 G-SHOCK not only gives a nod its heritage, but to another icon in the making. If you didn\u2019t think it could get better than the launch of the full metal 2100 earlier this year, definitely check out these stunning timepieces. Both models are finished with a gold ion-plated (IP) forged stainless steel Bezel, gold IP side buttons, IP buckle and minimalist dial treatments. The black dial and band contrasting nicely to accentuate the luster of the metal bezels. The new models are perfect for those who appreciate a gold timepiece that they can take anywhere. And while the collection\u2019s metal aesthetic is a reason enough to add any of its timepieces to your collection, their compact forms make each even more desirable. As expected, these new gleaming timepieces retain the G-SHOCK DNA you know and love. With shock resistance, 200m water resistance, full auto calendar and much more, the Stay Gold Collection is both classic, contemporary and capable as its relatives. The GM2100G-1A9 comes equipped with a three-year battery life and a unique \u2018hand retract\u2019 feature that moves both hands aside momentarily to provide a clear view of the digital display. This model also include high-brightness double LED light and box-check pattern band which adds a bit of texture. The full-digital GM5600G-9 feature a two-year battery life, EL backlight and smooth band in addition to their iconic square case. G-SHOCK GM5600G-9 Case Size: 49.6 \u00d7 43.2 x 12.9mm Bezel: Forged Stainless steel Band: Resin Water Resistance: 200M Price: $220 SHOP NOW G-SHOCK GM2100G-1A9 Case Size: 49.3 \u00d7 44.4 x 11.8mm Bezel: Forged Stainless steel Band: Resin Water Resistance: 200M Price: $240 SHOP NOW