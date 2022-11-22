Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Want a Rolex Daytona? Here Are Three Worthy Alternatives That Won’t Cost as Much

Alternatives from Dan Henry, Tudor and Zenith will give you some of the magical Rolex Daytona experience for less.

By Zen Love
daytona alts
Courtesy

Want a Rolex Daytona? Well, to get the iconic chronograph’s 40mm profile and prestigious name on your wrist will cost you $14,550. That, of course, is just the base price of the watch in steel — if you’re lucky enough to pay retail for it, which ain't likely: a shortage of Rolex’s steel sports watches means long waiting lists and massively inflated prices, with the pre-owned market offering little respite.

The Daytona has taken different forms over the years since its introduction in 1963, but pretty much any chronograph watch with certain common features will beg comparison to it. It's that important and influential of a watch, and the reasons for this are complicated (see above linked articles). The Daytona is the poster boy of the expensive, hard-to-get Rolex grail, so you're not alone in wanting one — and brands are keen to offer you an alternative. Rather than a straight-up knockoff, we'd steer you towards watches that offer some of the same aesthetic appeal and functionality but their own character.

Sure, you might want to save up and join a waitlist, but those in need of a fix to tide them over in the meantime could try one of the options below.

The Alternatives

Dan Henry 1962 Racing Chronograph

Dan Henry
Dan Henry 1962 Racing Chronograph
danhenrywatches.com
$270.00
SHOP NOW

The tachymeter bezel, the contrasty subdials, the retro-sporty good looks, even the "Paul Newman dial" touches…it’s all there in the Dan Henry 1962. If the Daytona look is what you’re after, this is a visually comparable option that’ll cost a tiny fraction (about 2%) of Rolex retail pricing. At 39mm, it should even provide a wearing experience close to that of the Daytona. It’s powered by a quartz movement, but features thoughtful details that reference racing chronographs from the 1960s.

  • Movement: Seiko VK63 meca-quartz
  • Diameter: 39mm
  • Water Resistance: 50m

    SHOP PRE-OWNED

    Tudor Black Bay Chrono

    Tudor Black Bay Chrono
    tudorwatch.com
    $5,325.00
    SHOP NOW

    If the Tudor brand itself represents an alternative to its pricier sister company Rolex, then the Black Bay Chrono is its Daytona. The differences between the two give the Black Bay its own personality, but comparisons are inevitable and similarities work in its favor. Tudor, however, offers legendary bang for buck, with an automatic chronograph movement developed together with Breitling — and many components produced in the same facilities as those in Rolex watches.

    • Movement: Tudor MT5813 automatic chronometer
    • Diameter: 41mm
    • Water Resistance: 200m

      SHOP PRE-OWNED

      Zenith Chronomaster Sport

      Zenith Chronomaster Sport
      zenith-watches.com
      $11,000.00
      SHOP NOW

      The Daytona's status means any watch with a certain combination of fairly common features will inevitably draw comparison, and with Zenith's new Chronomaster Sport, we’re getting closer to the modern Daytona both in terms of looks and price. Zenith's signature overlapping subdials help give their watch its own twist, but the look is similar enough that many will assume Zenith is trying to offer a more available and attainable Rolex alternative. It's still a Zenith chronograph, though, and that means you're getting a wildly cool, automatic hi-beat movement with history.

      • Movement: El Primero cal. 3600
      • Diameter: 41mm
      • Water Resistance: 100m

        SHOP PRE-OWNED

        Shop Pre-Owned Rolex Daytonas

        Bob's Watches
        Bob's Watches
        bobswatches.com
        SEE LISTINGS
        eBay
        eBay
        ebay.com
        SEE LISTINGS
        WatchBox
        WatchBox
        thewatchbox.com
        SEE LISTINGS
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Chronographs
        The Complete Buying Guide to Shinola Watches
        The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Best All-Black Watches
        MoonSwatch Vs. CasiOak: 2 Affordable Hype Watches
        The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know
        The Best New Microbrand Watches in 2022
        How to Use a Chronograph Watch
        The 25 Best Chronograph Watches
        Seiko's New Chronographs Will Excite Watch Fans
        The Best Watches You Can Buy Under $500