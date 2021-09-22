Complete Buying Guides to the Best Watch Brands and Models

This is the place for the insight and info you need to make an informed watch purchase decision.
We get it: buying a watch is often a serious commitment, and there are so many options and factors to consider that it can make your head spin. For newbies, it can be downright overwhelming. Hell, even relatively experienced watch collectors need to do research. It sure would help to have the important information broken down clearly in one place.
And that's what we're here for. From prestige brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe to those at more affordable price ranges like Oris, Hamilton, G-Shock and Timex, we've broken down many of the most popular watch brands' catalogs into digestible but comprehensive buying guides. The below guides offer the information and context you need to make an informed decision, as well as insight from experienced watch collectors.
We distill down the world of modern Rolex to something easily decipherable to help give you a leg up for your next purchase.
LEARN MORE
The Rolex Datejust, in continuous production since 1945, is one of the most popular watches in the world .
From languishing on shelves to becoming the hottest watch in the world, Rolex’s Cosmograph Daytona has had a wild ride, indeed.
We break down the catalog of the one of the world’s foremost watchmakers, from the Seamaster to the Speedmaster and more.
We take you through the different iterations one of the world’s most famous watches, from Moonwatch to X-33 and beyond.
Once subordinate to big brother Rolex, Tudor has come into its own and offers some of the best value in watches today.
We break down the catalog of one of the finest watch manufacturers in the world, explaining what makes Patek a byword for high-end watchmaking.
Patek Philippe’s complicated watchmaking is famous the world over, and their mechanical perpetual calendars are the stars of their catalog.
A comprehensive guide to and brief history of one of the most notable dive watch manufacturers in the world and all its timepieces.
Some don’t remember a time before TAG and Heuer were one, but over 150 years of history makes for an extensive catalog of awesome watches.
Hamilton makes a solid entry-level luxury watch for just about every kind of person or occasion — here, we break down the model lines.
Casio makes a rugged G-Shock in just about every color and for every type of profession — check 'em all out here.
Timex has been cranking out millions of affordable watches since 1854. Use this handy guide to figure out which of their timepieces is best for you.
Yes, it’s possible to get incredible value out of a mechanical wristwatch without spending several thousand dollars: Look to independent Swiss brand Oris.
Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms was one of the world’s first modern dive watches, and there are more versions of it now than ever.
Every single Garmin running watch explained, so it’s easy to compare and contrast. Plus, find the right one for you.
Presented by Lexus
Experience a new breed of performance with Lexus’ most powerful IS yet. The first-ever Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance delivers on both raw power and striking style. With a powerful 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, a throaty quad exhaust and exclusive design upgrades both inside and out, this pure performance sport sedan is unlike anything you’ve heard. Or felt.
Learn More