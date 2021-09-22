Complete Buying Guides to the Best Watch Brands and Models

This is the place for the insight and info you need to make an informed watch purchase decision.

By Zen Love
We get it: buying a watch is often a serious commitment, and there are so many options and factors to consider that it can make your head spin. For newbies, it can be downright overwhelming. Hell, even relatively experienced watch collectors need to do research. It sure would help to have the important information broken down clearly in one place.

And that's what we're here for. From prestige brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe to those at more affordable price ranges like Oris, Hamilton, G-Shock and Timex, we've broken down many of the most popular watch brands' catalogs into digestible but comprehensive buying guides. The below guides offer the information and context you need to make an informed decision, as well as insight from experienced watch collectors.

The Complete Rolex Buying Guide: Every Current Model Explained
complete rolex buying guide gear patrol lead full
We distill down the world of modern Rolex to something easily decipherable to help give you a leg up for your next purchase.

lexus the upgrade ion hotel
Everything You Need to Know to Buy a Rolex Datejust
buy a rolex datejust gear patrol lead full
The Rolex Datejust, in continuous production since 1945, is one of the most popular watches in the world .

Everything You Need to Know About Rolex’s Most Popular Watch
complete buying guide to the rolex daytona gear patrol full lead
From languishing on shelves to becoming the hottest watch in the world, Rolex’s Cosmograph Daytona has had a wild ride, indeed.

The Complete Buying Guide to Omega Watches
complete omega buying guide gear patrol lead full
We break down the catalog of the one of the world’s foremost watchmakers, from the Seamaster to the Speedmaster and more.

How to Buy an Omega Speedmaster Watch
omega speedmaster buying guide gear patrol lead full
We take you through the different iterations one of the world’s most famous watches, from Moonwatch to X-33 and beyond.

The Complete Buying Guide to Tudor Watches
complete buying guide to tudor watches gear patrol lead full
Once subordinate to big brother Rolex, Tudor has come into its own and offers some of the best value in watches today.

The Complete Buying Guide to Patek Philippe
complete guide to patek philippe gear patrol lead full
We break down the catalog of one of the finest watch manufacturers in the world, explaining what makes Patek a byword for high-end watchmaking.

These Perpetual Calendars Are Some of the Best Watches from Patek Philippe
guide to patek perpetual calendars gear patrol lead full
Patek Philippe’s complicated watchmaking is famous the world over, and their mechanical perpetual calendars are the stars of their catalog.

The Complete Panerai Buying Guide: Every Current Model Explained
panerai brand survey
A comprehensive guide to and brief history of one of the most notable dive watch manufacturers in the world and all its timepieces.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy a TAG Heuer Watch
tag heuer watch gear patrol lead full 1
Some don’t remember a time before TAG and Heuer were one, but over 150 years of history makes for an extensive catalog of awesome watches.

The Complete Buying Guide to Hamilton Watches
hamilton khaki field watches
Hamilton makes a solid entry-level luxury watch for just about every kind of person or occasion — here, we break down the model lines.

The Complete Buying Guide to Casio G-Shock Watches
complete g shock buying guide gear patrol lead full
Casio makes a rugged G-Shock in just about every color and for every type of profession — check 'em all out here.

How to Buy a Timex Watch
guide to timex watches gear patrol lead full
Timex has been cranking out millions of affordable watches since 1854. Use this handy guide to figure out which of their timepieces is best for you.

Everything You Need to Know to Buy an Oris Watch
buying guide to oris watches gear patrol lead full
Yes, it’s possible to get incredible value out of a mechanical wristwatch without spending several thousand dollars: Look to independent Swiss brand Oris.

The Complete Buying Guide to the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Watch
complete buying guide to the blancpain gear patrol lead full
Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms was one of the world’s first modern dive watches, and there are more versions of it now than ever.

Complete Guide to Garmin Running Watches
complete guide to garmin running watches gear patrol full lead
Every single Garmin running watch explained, so it’s easy to compare and contrast. Plus, find the right one for you.

