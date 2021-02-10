Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Watches to Buy from Huckberry
A well-curated selection of tool watches makes finding the right one easy as pie.
An excellently curated selection of gear, EDC and apparel puts online retailer Huckberry very much on the Gear Patrol wavelength. And that curation includes a tasteful range of tool watches, from fun and affordable Timex to some serious, Swiss-made automatic divers. Huckberry has even been known to partner with brands on its own special editions. It's worth browsing all the options in the Huckberry Watch Shop, but here's a taste of what's on offer.
The utterly classic G-Shock form based on the 1983 original, but looking more refined with a metal bezel. Still tough and eminently affordable.
Price: $180
Zodiac offers some real dive watch heritage and solid build at affordable prices. This one's got a handy GMT function, to boot.
Price: $1,795
Shinola's flagship everyday watch, the Runwell, has a quartz movement and a boatload of style.
Price: $550
An exclusive limited edition for Huckberry, this dive-style watch took the Timex Q concept and gave it a "cola" treatment in red and black.
Price: $189
Watches don't get much more badass than this crazy-tough, military-style watch nicknamed "Arnie" after the one worn by one Arnold Schwarzenegger in '80s action movies.
Price: $550
Luminox's no-nonsense attitude and military cred come through in this dive watch made for the toughest use possible.
Price: $395
The U1-FDN from Italian brand Unimatic in all black has a striking presence on its matching NATO strap.
Price: $775
The aquatic watch worn in the movie Jaws. What more do you want?
Price: $1,005