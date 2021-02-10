Today's Top Stories
The Best Watches to Buy from Huckberry

A well-curated selection of tool watches makes finding the right one easy as pie.

By Zen Love
huckberry
Courtesy Huckberry

An excellently curated selection of gear, EDC and apparel puts online retailer Huckberry very much on the Gear Patrol wavelength. And that curation includes a tasteful range of tool watches, from fun and affordable Timex to some serious, Swiss-made automatic divers. Huckberry has even been known to partner with brands on its own special editions. It's worth browsing all the options in the Huckberry Watch Shop, but here's a taste of what's on offer.

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock GM5600-1 Watch
digital watch with metal bezel
Huckberry

The utterly classic G-Shock form based on the 1983 original, but looking more refined with a metal bezel. Still tough and eminently affordable.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Limited Edition Watch
gmt dive watch zod3742513
Huckberry

Zodiac offers some real dive watch heritage and solid build at affordable prices. This one's got a handy GMT function, to boot.

Price: $1,795

SHOP NOW

Shinola Runwell
Analog watch, Product, Watch, Glass, Photograph, White, Watch accessory, Font, Fashion accessory, Fashion,

Shinola's flagship everyday watch, the Runwell, has a quartz movement and a boatload of style.

Price: $550

SHOP NOW

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
red and black watch
Huckberry

An exclusive limited edition for Huckberry, this dive-style watch took the Timex Q concept and gave it a "cola" treatment in red and black.

Price: $189

SHOP NOW

Seiko Prospex "Arnie" Watch
green military style dive watch
Kevin Norris

Watches don't get much more badass than this crazy-tough, military-style watch nicknamed "Arnie" after the one worn by one Arnold Schwarzenegger in '80s action movies.

Price: $550

SHOP NOW

Luminox Navy Seal Foundation Series Watch
black dive style military watch
Huckberry

Luminox's no-nonsense attitude and military cred come through in this dive watch made for the toughest use possible.

Price: $395

SHOP NOW

Unimatic U1-FDN
black military style dive watch
Huckberry

The U1-FDN from Italian brand Unimatic in all black has a striking presence on its matching NATO strap.

Price: $775

SHOP NOW

Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic
watch
Huckberry

The aquatic watch worn in the movie Jaws. What more do you want?

Price: $1,005

SHOP NOW

