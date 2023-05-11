Today's Top Stories
Only 225 of These Huckberry x Unimatic Nature-Inspired Watches Will Ever Be Made

Inspired by the National Parks, the three Earthform Collection watches mark the first-ever collab between these two brands.

By Sean Tirman
a person wearing a watch
Unimatic

Back in late August of 1916, then-president Woodrow Wilson signed an act that established the National Parks Service, creating a brand-new federal bureau responsible for the protection and care of 35 parks and monuments (and those yet to be established). Today, that number has climbed to 424 parks across over 85 million acres of land and all 50 states — and it's still one of the most magnificent, important projects the US government has ever embarked upon. In honor of and inspired by that tremendous undertaking, one of our favorite online retailers, Huckberry, and Italian watch brand Unimatic have collaborated for the first time ever on the limited-edition Earthform watch collection.

There are three different watches to choose from, but only 75 of each will ever be made. They all come with Swiss movements, gray NATO straps, a colored strap to match the watch dial, and co-branded, numbered casebacks. The first, called Lichen, is inspired directly by Yosemite and El Capitan. The second, Redwood, harkens to the redwood forests and Pacific Crest Trail. And the third is called Sandstone and draws its inspiration from Antelope and the Grand Canyon.

a person wearing a watch
The watches all feature unique colors and textures inspired by National Parks.
Unimatic

Each of the three models exudes the cult brand's signature minimalist dial and chunky, brushed steel case. As mentioned, this is the first-ever collab between Huckberry and Unimatic and, considering the scarcity of these watches, we expect them to sell out super quickly. If you hope to get your hands on them before they're sold out forever, you'll want to scoop one up while you can.

Huckberry x Unimatic U4S-HG Lichen Watch

huckberry.com
$1,057.00
SHOP NOW

Huckberry x Unimatic U4S-HG Redwood Watch

UNIMATIC huckberry.com
$1,057.00
SHOP NOW

Huckberry x Unimatic U4S-HG Sandstone Watch

huckberry.com
$1,057.00
SHOP NOW
