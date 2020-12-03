Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Wooden Watches

Because sometimes you just want a naturally-grown time-telling device.

By Oren Hartov
ralph
Ralph Lauren

Watches may not grow on trees, but sometimes, they're made out of them.

Either intensely gimmicky or stupidly fun — depending on your viewpoint and the number of Rolexes in your collection — wooden watches are most decidedly "a thing." Some use only wooden dials or wooden bezels, while some go so far as to include bracelets made out of the stuff as well. Either way, a wooden watch is a cool statement piece — something that says, "I am different." Or "my watch is different." Or "I am a steel conservationist." Or "I am obsessed with trees."

Here are some of our favorite wooden watches — from sub-$100 gifts to investment-grade, Swiss-powered stunner — and why you should care.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Treehut Pacific Grey Maple Black
Treehut
treehut.co
$79.00
SHOP NOW

Maybe you only want a hint of wood on your watch? Then this minimalist, maple-dialed beauty with Japanese quartz movement is for you.  

TruWood Leaf Green
TruWood
mytruwood.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Just look at that electric green dial. A 40mm sandalwood case paired with a leather strap means this one is all-natural. 

Tree Hut Classic Boyd
Treehut
treehut.co
$79.00
SHOP NOW

A bamboo case and dial combine with a leather strap to make the Boyd a handsome alternative to a classic steel field watch. 

TruWood Hawk
Tru Wood
mytruwood.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW

Featuring a polished sandalwood case and bracelet, the Hawk and a surprisingly thin 9mm case and a fun pop of color in the blue seconds hand.

Cosmos Magnetic Wood Watch
Urban Designer
urbandesigner.co
$108.99
SHOP NOW

Similar to an Eone, the Cosmos makes use of magnets to display the time via two small ball bearings. A reclaimed wooden inner dial matched to a brown leather strap ensures an earthy tone. 

Holzkern Dusk
Holzkern
holzkern.com
$269.00
SHOP NOW

Maybe you prefer your wooden watches to be of the chronograph variety? This one is made of walnut and also features a wooden dial.

Jord Dover II
Jord
jord.co
$339.00
SHOP NOW

Exotic Burmese Paduk and a skeletonized dial combine to make this one of the coolest wooden watches we've yet seen. It even ships with a special cedar watch box.

Original Grain Grainmaster Chrono 45mm
Original Grain
originalgrain.com
$359.00
SHOP NOW

Looking for less wood and more utility? This cool chronograph features a subtle mahogany rehaut and side panel behind the chronograph buttons.

Ralph Lauren Automotive Collection 39 MM Chronometer
Ralph Lauren
ralphlauren.com
$5,100.00
SHOP NOW

If you really wanna go ham, spring for this classy Ralph Lauren chronometer with an elm burl wooden dial, inspired by Lauren's own vintage Bugatti. 

Ralph Lauren Sporting Collection 39 MM Steel
Ralph Lauren
ralphlauren.com
$15,400.00
SHOP NOW

If the steel chronometer above wasn't cool enough for you, you could always fork over more cash for this hand-cut, amboyna burl wood-dialed beauty. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Watches
Consider This Before Posting Watch Pics Online
The Most Important Rolex Watch You Never Heard of
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Great Retro Dive Watch Just Got a Major Upgrade
Everything You Need to Know to Buy a Vintage Watch
Panerai's Best-Selling Watch Celebrates 70 Years
A Brief Guide to Affordable Vintage Rolex Watches
The Affordable Watch To Gift This Holiday Season
You've Never Seen a Watch Like This Before
Citizen’s Promaster Is a Pro-Grade Sports Watch
Save Up to 30% On the Classic Rolex of Your Dreams