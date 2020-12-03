The Best Wooden Watches

Watches may not grow on trees, but sometimes, they're made out of them.

Either intensely gimmicky or stupidly fun — depending on your viewpoint and the number of Rolexes in your collection — wooden watches are most decidedly "a thing." Some use only wooden dials or wooden bezels, while some go so far as to include bracelets made out of the stuff as well. Either way, a wooden watch is a cool statement piece — something that says, "I am different." Or "my watch is different." Or "I am a steel conservationist." Or "I am obsessed with trees."

Here are some of our favorite wooden watches — from sub-$100 gifts to investment-grade, Swiss-powered stunner — and why you should care.