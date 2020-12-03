Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Wooden Watches
Because sometimes you just want a naturally-grown time-telling device.
Watches may not grow on trees, but sometimes, they're made out of them.
Either intensely gimmicky or stupidly fun — depending on your viewpoint and the number of Rolexes in your collection — wooden watches are most decidedly "a thing." Some use only wooden dials or wooden bezels, while some go so far as to include bracelets made out of the stuff as well. Either way, a wooden watch is a cool statement piece — something that says, "I am different." Or "my watch is different." Or "I am a steel conservationist." Or "I am obsessed with trees."
Here are some of our favorite wooden watches — from sub-$100 gifts to investment-grade, Swiss-powered stunner — and why you should care.
Maybe you only want a hint of wood on your watch? Then this minimalist, maple-dialed beauty with Japanese quartz movement is for you.
Just look at that electric green dial. A 40mm sandalwood case paired with a leather strap means this one is all-natural.
A bamboo case and dial combine with a leather strap to make the Boyd a handsome alternative to a classic steel field watch.
Featuring a polished sandalwood case and bracelet, the Hawk and a surprisingly thin 9mm case and a fun pop of color in the blue seconds hand.
Similar to an Eone, the Cosmos makes use of magnets to display the time via two small ball bearings. A reclaimed wooden inner dial matched to a brown leather strap ensures an earthy tone.
Maybe you prefer your wooden watches to be of the chronograph variety? This one is made of walnut and also features a wooden dial.
Exotic Burmese Paduk and a skeletonized dial combine to make this one of the coolest wooden watches we've yet seen. It even ships with a special cedar watch box.
Looking for less wood and more utility? This cool chronograph features a subtle mahogany rehaut and side panel behind the chronograph buttons.
If you really wanna go ham, spring for this classy Ralph Lauren chronometer with an elm burl wooden dial, inspired by Lauren's own vintage Bugatti.
If the steel chronometer above wasn't cool enough for you, you could always fork over more cash for this hand-cut, amboyna burl wood-dialed beauty.