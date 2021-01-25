Check Out Bulgari's New Watch Lineup
The Italian jeweler and LVMH member is bringing the heat in 2021.
Though in-person trade shows are canceled for 2021, many brands and conglomerates have moved their presentations online — which means we can bring you the newness even faster. LVMH, whose watchmaking division comprises Hublot, TAG Heuer, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Zenith, is dropping its latest wares this week, and we couldn't be more excited. Particularly noteworthy are the newest versions of Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT, one of the most unique GMTs of the past decade. However, if you're in the mood for something either less or more complicated, rest assured that the Italian jeweler and watchmaker has you covered in that department, too. So without further ado, here are a few of our favorite new pieces from Bulgari.
A monochrome edition of the Octo Finissimo S from 2020, this stainless steel, time-only design features a wildly thin automatic movement, 100m of water resistance, and an incredible 6.4mm case. New is the combination of satin-polished case with vertical-brished, monochromatic grey dial.
Slight upgrades to Bulgari's ingenious GMT include a handsome new blue sunray dial paired with silver indices and a larger screw-down crown for increased water resistance. It's still powered by the incredibly cool, ultra thin caliber BVL 318 with peripheral rotor.
If you prefer your ultra thin Bulgari GMTs in titanium, perhaps you'd like to consider an updated version with a new, black opaline dial and a textured rubber strap? As in the previous watch, you're still getting Bulgari's unique chronograph/GMT movement, but this time, in a super lightweight package.
Are you in the market for a crazy, minute repeating, all-black tourbillon? Then boy, do we have the watch for you: this thing houses a movement comprised of no less than 432 components and features a striking mechanism that sounds the time with a series of gongs.