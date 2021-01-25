Check Out Bulgari's New Watch Lineup

Though in-person trade shows are canceled for 2021, many brands and conglomerates have moved their presentations online — which means we can bring you the newness even faster. LVMH, whose watchmaking division comprises Hublot, TAG Heuer, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Zenith, is dropping its latest wares this week, and we couldn't be more excited. Particularly noteworthy are the newest versions of Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT, one of the most unique GMTs of the past decade. However, if you're in the mood for something either less or more complicated, rest assured that the Italian jeweler and watchmaker has you covered in that department, too. So without further ado, here are a few of our favorite new pieces from Bulgari.