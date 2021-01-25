Today's Top Stories
The Best New Watches from Hublot

The Big Bang, in all its glorious bang-iness.

By Oren Hartov
hublot big bang white ceramic
Hublot

You can always count on Hublot for a big, bold showstopper of a timepiece. (In point of fact, you can generally count on them for many such as watches.) 2021 is no different, with multiple versions of the brand's flagship Big Bang on store, including wildly cool new colored ceramic models. If that isn't your thing, you can always go for a skeletonized tourbillon with a 5-day power reserve. Whatever you fancy, there's surely a Hublot on offer to pique your interest — even if your interest is purely academic.

big bang integral ceramic
Hublot
1 of 3
Hublot Big Bang Integral Ceramic

Available in three new colors (white, navy blue and grey), the Big Bang Integral Ceramic features — you guessed it — a ceramic bracelet integrated into the case. 42mm in diameter, it's powered by the Unico HUB1280, a proprietary manufacture chronograph movement in its second iteration.

Price: $23,100

LEARN MORE

hublot big bang mp 11 magic gold blue sapphire
Hublot
2 of 3
Hublot Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold

A limited edition of 50 pieces, the MP-11 Magic Gold features a case made of a special scratch-resistant 18-carat gold alloy, which has been patented by Hublot. The included calibre HUB9011 manual-winding skeletonised movement has an unbelievably long power reserve of two full weeks.

Price: $132,000

LEARN MORE

hublot spirit of big bang tourbillon 5 day power reserve carbon white
Hublot
3 of 3
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon 5-day Power Reserve Carbon White

The Richard Mille of Hublots. This wild watch features s skeletonized HUB6020 manufacture movement with tourbillon and 5-day power reserve, all of which is housed inside a special carbon "sandwich" case and paired to a white and black rubber strap. And though it may not cost a million bucks, it sure as hell looks like it.

Price: $94,700

LEARN MORE

