The Best New Watches from Hublot
The Big Bang, in all its glorious bang-iness.
You can always count on Hublot for a big, bold showstopper of a timepiece. (In point of fact, you can generally count on them for many such as watches.) 2021 is no different, with multiple versions of the brand's flagship Big Bang on store, including wildly cool new colored ceramic models. If that isn't your thing, you can always go for a skeletonized tourbillon with a 5-day power reserve. Whatever you fancy, there's surely a Hublot on offer to pique your interest — even if your interest is purely academic.
Available in three new colors (white, navy blue and grey), the Big Bang Integral Ceramic features — you guessed it — a ceramic bracelet integrated into the case. 42mm in diameter, it's powered by the Unico HUB1280, a proprietary manufacture chronograph movement in its second iteration.
Price: $23,100
A limited edition of 50 pieces, the MP-11 Magic Gold features a case made of a special scratch-resistant 18-carat gold alloy, which has been patented by Hublot. The included calibre HUB9011 manual-winding skeletonised movement has an unbelievably long power reserve of two full weeks.
Price: $132,000
The Richard Mille of Hublots. This wild watch features s skeletonized HUB6020 manufacture movement with tourbillon and 5-day power reserve, all of which is housed inside a special carbon "sandwich" case and paired to a white and black rubber strap. And though it may not cost a million bucks, it sure as hell looks like it.
Price: $94,700