The Complete Buying Guide to Skagen Watches

If Ikea had a watch department, it might look something like Skagen's catalog. Ok, Ikea is Swedish and Skagen is nominally Danish, but this popular watchmaker offers minimalist Scandinavian design that's satisfying to many watch consumers on a budget. If you're in the market for a sleek-looking watch at mostly sub-$200 prices, here's what you'll want to know about Skagen watches.

Skagen watches' pricing

Skagen operates mostly in the sub-$200 price range. Retail prices currently begin around $95 and top out at around $255 for something with a titanium case and automatic movement or $295 for a smartwatch. You'll regularly find the brand's watches on sale for less, however, both on Skagen's own site and those of retailers like Macy's or Bloomingdale's.

How "good" are Skagen watches?

Skagen watches aren't the kind made to be passed from generation to generation. They're affordable thanks to the the use of elements like of quartz movements, mineral crystal (glass) and sourced production, but none of this means they won't necessarily be "good" for your particular purposes.

Watch enthusiasts often refer to brands like Skagen dismissively as "fashion watches" — i.e., they are made primarily as fashion accessories rather than in a way that fits into horological history and watch collector culture. For those who simply want something fashionable and affordable, however, Skagen may serve you well for several of years.



Where are Skagen watches from?

Branded as "Skagen Denmark," the company was founded in 1989 by a Danish couple then living in New York, Charlotte and Henrik Jorst. Scandinavian minimalism informs Skagen's design aesthetic and branding, and it takes its name from Denmark's picturesque, northernmost town. Otherwise, Skagen is a modern, international brand which might even be considered American.

Like many watches in its price range, Skagen's production is based in China. It was founded in the United States, purchased by the American conglomerate Fossil Group in 2012 and is currently headquartered with its parent company in Texas.

Which Skagen models are "best?"

"Best" is highly subjective, but we've gathered some the brand's most interesting or attractive options below.

