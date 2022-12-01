Here’s How Much Rolex Says You Should Pay for a Pre-Owned Rolex

In a monumental shift, Rolex today announced that it is now certifying and selling its own pre-owned watches. For years now, many of the Crown’s most popular models have been nearly impossible to buy new from authorized dealers, leaving collectors aching for a Daytona or Sub to resort to buying pre-owned watches on the secondhand market at inflated prices above MSRP. Rolex has always pseudo-condemned this practice, while at the same time not really alleviating the issue and keeping their production supply well below demand. But after peaking in Q1 of this year, used Rolex prices have been on a downward trend, and Rolex may looking to exert more control over the pre-owned market by certifying their own watches.

So how much should you expect to pay for a pre-owned Rolex that’s been certified by Rolex? Below are some of Rolex’s most popular models currently available in certified pre-owned form from Bucherer watches. Take a look at their Rolex-set prices, and see how they compare to the MSRP on the closest equivalent new model, as well as what you could expect to pay for a non-certified pre-owned Rolex on the current market from trusted online used Rolex dealer Bob’s Watches.

Certified pre-owned prices are converted from CHF and are approximate.

