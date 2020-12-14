Need Your Gift by Christmas? Here Are a Few Key Shipping Cutoff Dates

Shopping for the holidays can be tough, especially if you wait until the last minute. As we get closer to Christmas Day, shipping carriers and businesses get bogged down, making it harder to be sure you'll get your gifts on time. Finding the perfect gift for your awkward cousin may still be up to you, but we can do the work of letting you know when to order it.
With e-commerce thriving and more packages being shipped than ever, cutoff dates for holiday delivery are much earlier than we've seen in previous years, limiting your options if you're still looking. Fear not, though, there is hope. While this list is by no means exhaustive, we were able to compile shipping cutoff dates for a number of our favorite brands and retailers that are still able to deliver by December 24. Keep in mind, some of these offer curbside pickup or digital gift cards, which may be a great option if you're in a pinch.
Last Day for Delivery In Time for Christmas
Adidas: Order by 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on 12/15 for delivery by 12/25.
Backcountry: Economy - 12/15 by 5 pm ET; Standard - 12/16 by 7 pm ET; 2-Day - 12/21 by 7pm ET; Next Day Air - 12/22 by 5 pm ET.
Brooklinen: Order before 12/15 for delivery by 12/24.
Everlane: Offering free express 2-3 day shipping (no cutoff date available yet).
Huckberry: Order by 5 pm ET 12/14 for delivery by 12/24. Don't need your order by Christmas? Select "Economy" method for free U.S. shipping and a $10 promo code for use towards a future purchase. Your code will be sent via email on Christmas Eve and your order will ship right after Christmas.
Lululemon: Order by 12/20 at 11:59 pm PST and get them by 12/24.
Made In: Ground - order by 12/15 at 1 pm ET; Overnight - order by 12/23 at 2 pm ET. Check product pages for exceptions.
REI: Order by 11:59 pm PT on 12/17 for delivery by 12/24. Get free shipping on all orders over $50.
Uniqlo: Standard holiday shipping ends 12/17 at 6 pm ET.
Taylor & Hart is committed to making the ring buying process as magical as the engagement itself. Right now, Taylor & Hart is gifting a free diamond pendant with every ring order over $1,500. READ MORE
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
