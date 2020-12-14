Need Your Gift by Christmas? Here Are a Few Key Shipping Cutoff Dates

Shopping for the holidays can be tough, especially if you wait until the last minute. As we get closer to Christmas Day, shipping carriers and businesses get bogged down, making it harder to be sure you'll get your gifts on time. Finding the perfect gift for your awkward cousin may still be up to you, but we can do the work of letting you know when to order it.

With e-commerce thriving and more packages being shipped than ever, cutoff dates for holiday delivery are much earlier than we've seen in previous years, limiting your options if you're still looking. Fear not, though, there is hope. While this list is by no means exhaustive, we were able to compile shipping cutoff dates for a number of our favorite brands and retailers that are still able to deliver by December 24. Keep in mind, some of these offer curbside pickup or digital gift cards, which may be a great option if you're in a pinch.

Last Day for Delivery In Time for Christmas

Adidas: Order by 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on 12/15 for delivery by 12/25.

Backcountry: Economy - 12/15 by 5 pm ET; Standard - 12/16 by 7 pm ET; 2-Day - 12/21 by 7pm ET; Next Day Air - 12/22 by 5 pm ET.

Brooklinen: Order before 12/15 for delivery by 12/24.

Everlane: Offering free express 2-3 day shipping (no cutoff date available yet).

Huckberry: Order by 5 pm ET 12/14 for delivery by 12/24. Don't need your order by Christmas? Select "Economy" method for free U.S. shipping and a $10 promo code for use towards a future purchase. Your code will be sent via email on Christmas Eve and your order will ship right after Christmas.

Lululemon: Order by 12/20 at 11:59 pm PST and get them by 12/24.

Made In: Ground - order by 12/15 at 1 pm ET; Overnight - order by 12/23 at 2 pm ET. Check product pages for exceptions.

REI: Order by 11:59 pm PT on 12/17 for delivery by 12/24. Get free shipping on all orders over $50.

Uniqlo: Standard holiday shipping ends 12/17 at 6 pm ET.





