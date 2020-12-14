Today's Top Stories
Need Your Gift by Christmas? Here Are a Few Key Shipping Cutoff Dates

Now is a busy time for you and for shipping carriers. Order by these dates to get your gifts in time for the holidays.

black friday online shopping
Future PublishingGetty Images

Shopping for the holidays can be tough, especially if you wait until the last minute. As we get closer to Christmas Day, shipping carriers and businesses get bogged down, making it harder to be sure you'll get your gifts on time. Finding the perfect gift for your awkward cousin may still be up to you, but we can do the work of letting you know when to order it.

With e-commerce thriving and more packages being shipped than ever, cutoff dates for holiday delivery are much earlier than we've seen in previous years, limiting your options if you're still looking. Fear not, though, there is hope. While this list is by no means exhaustive, we were able to compile shipping cutoff dates for a number of our favorite brands and retailers that are still able to deliver by December 24. Keep in mind, some of these offer curbside pickup or digital gift cards, which may be a great option if you're in a pinch.

Last Day for Delivery In Time for Christmas

Adidas: Order by 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on 12/15 for delivery by 12/25.

Backcountry: Economy - 12/15 by 5 pm ET; Standard - 12/16 by 7 pm ET; 2-Day - 12/21 by 7pm ET; Next Day Air - 12/22 by 5 pm ET.

Brooklinen: Order before 12/15 for delivery by 12/24.

Everlane: Offering free express 2-3 day shipping (no cutoff date available yet).

Huckberry: Order by 5 pm ET 12/14 for delivery by 12/24. Don't need your order by Christmas? Select "Economy" method for free U.S. shipping and a $10 promo code for use towards a future purchase. Your code will be sent via email on Christmas Eve and your order will ship right after Christmas.

Lululemon: Order by 12/20 at 11:59 pm PST and get them by 12/24.

Made In: Ground - order by 12/15 at 1 pm ET; Overnight - order by 12/23 at 2 pm ET. Check product pages for exceptions.

REI: Order by 11:59 pm PT on 12/17 for delivery by 12/24. Get free shipping on all orders over $50.

Uniqlo: Standard holiday shipping ends 12/17 at 6 pm ET.

taylor and hart jewelry
Taylor & Hart Free Gift with Purchase

Presented by Taylor & Hart

SHOP NOW

Free Diamond Pendant

Taylor & Hart is committed to making the ring buying process as magical as the engagement itself. Right now, Taylor & Hart is gifting a free diamond pendant with every ring order over $1,500.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$262 $350

$88 OFF (25%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm Watch
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm Watch
$126 $179

$53 OFF w/code ELF30 (30%)

With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.

READ OUR HEADLAMPS GUIDE

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$54 $90

$36 OFF (40%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$414 $737

$323 OFF (44%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
$119 $149

$30 OFF (20%)

Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.

READ OUR FITNESS GIFT GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$190 $290

$100 OFF (34%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

