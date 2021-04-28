The New Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid: Everything You Wanted to Know, Answered

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In the first episode in our Asked & Answered podcast series, we discuss the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. It's the company's first official foray into alternate powertrains for the famous and very popular SUV. While purists may not appreciate the departure from traditional combustion engines, Motoring Editor Will Sabel Courtney argues that the benefits of this new setup are undeniable. And, he answers questions about electric-only range, driving dynamics versus the current versions, and much more–all asked by GP readers on social media.

Show Notes



Mentioned in this episode:

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: the Best Wrangler, Whether You Care About Gas MIleage or Not



The Hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe: What You Need to Know

Rivian Will Copy One of Tesla's Smartest Features: Its Charging Network

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe (MSRP $47,995)

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

