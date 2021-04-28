Today's Top Stories
1
The New Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid: Asked & Answered
2
This Is the Ultimate Grill for Summer BBQs
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Shoe Is a Sneaker and Hiking Boot in One

The New Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid: Everything You Wanted to Know, Answered

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Eight – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
will sabel courtney and jeep4x
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In the first episode in our Asked & Answered podcast series, we discuss the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. It's the company's first official foray into alternate powertrains for the famous and very popular SUV. While purists may not appreciate the departure from traditional combustion engines, Motoring Editor Will Sabel Courtney argues that the benefits of this new setup are undeniable. And, he answers questions about electric-only range, driving dynamics versus the current versions, and much more–all asked by GP readers on social media.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Show Notes

Mentioned in this episode:

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: the Best Wrangler, Whether You Care About Gas MIleage or Not

The Hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe: What You Need to Know

Rivian Will Copy One of Tesla's Smartest Features: Its Charging Network

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe (MSRP $47,995)

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

      Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

      This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Briefings
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Introducing Issue Sixteen, The Summer Preview
      6 Ways COVID-19 Changed the Gear World for Good
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
      Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories