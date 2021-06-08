Today's Top Stories
Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Eighteen – Listen Now

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden explains what's so difficult about buying used bikes online–and offers tips to make it much easier. Like so many other industries and hobbies, cycling has seen a pretty significant resurgence in the wake of our Coronavirus-related lifestyle changes, and perhaps you're newly in the market; maybe you're a cyclist of many years and looking for an upgrade.

Regardless, you'd be forgiven for finding the used bike-buying process somewhat opaque, but with a few specific strategies in mind–steps you may not have thought to take, helpful websites to utilize–Tanner says it's actually quite easy to find that bike of your dreams.

So whether you're a casual or new rider looking for a commuter, or a dedicated enthusiast in search of an extremely high-end machine, Tanner's tips will arm you well to tackle the used bike marketplace.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:20 – What's Hard About Buying Any Bike Online
  • 05:10 – Why the Used Bike-Buying Process Is So Convoluted
  • 07:20 – The Pandemic and Economic Issues Caused a Massive Bike Shortage
  • 11:05 – Specific Elements That Complicate the Used Bike-Buying Process
  • 12:10 – Some Dedicated Sites That Sell Used Bikes (And That You Can Trust)
  • 13:30 – What You Should Know Before Starting Your Search
  • 15:50 – Why Shopping Online for a Used Bike Is Harder Than Finding a Used Car
  • 18:20 – Tips and Tricks for Buying Used Bikes From Different Websites
  • 22:05 – How To Inspect a Used Bike In Person If You Aren't a Pro
  • 24:10 – eBay-Specific Advice: Seller Ratings, Photos, and More
  • 27:00 – Serial Numbers and How To Avoid Stolen Goods
  • 29:30 – FatFingers.com May Help You Find Hidden Gems
  • 32:35 – 'The Pro's Closet' Is The Best Way To Buy a High-end Used Bike
  • 40:00 – Tanner's Most Important Advice: Ask Lots of Questions

    Featured:

        Shopping for a Used Bike? Here’s How to Get One on the Internet

        The Internet Is the Best Place to Buy a Used Premium Bike

        The Used Bikes We’d Buy Right Now Under $500

        11 Awesome Bicycle Brands You Should Know

        Complete Guide to Buying Your First Bike

        Used Bike Marketplaces and Forums:

          Serial Number Searches:

            Find Hidden Gems on eBay:

              Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

