Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden explains what's so difficult about buying used bikes online–and offers tips to make it much easier. Like so many other industries and hobbies, cycling has seen a pretty significant resurgence in the wake of our Coronavirus-related lifestyle changes, and perhaps you're newly in the market; maybe you're a cyclist of many years and looking for an upgrade.

Regardless, you'd be forgiven for finding the used bike-buying process somewhat opaque, but with a few specific strategies in mind–steps you may not have thought to take, helpful websites to utilize–Tanner says it's actually quite easy to find that bike of your dreams.

So whether you're a casual or new rider looking for a commuter, or a dedicated enthusiast in search of an extremely high-end machine, Tanner's tips will arm you well to tackle the used bike marketplace.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:20 – What's Hard About Buying Any Bike Online

05:10 – Why the Used Bike-Buying Process Is So Convoluted

07:20 – The Pandemic and Economic Issues Caused a Massive Bike Shortage

11:05 – Specific Elements That Complicate the Used Bike-Buying Process

12:10 – Some Dedicated Sites That Sell Used Bikes (And That You Can Trust)

13:30 – What You Should Know Before Starting Your Search

15:50 – Why Shopping Online for a Used Bike Is Harder Than Finding a Used Car

18:20 – Tips and Tricks for Buying Used Bikes From Different Websites

22:05 – How To Inspect a Used Bike In Person If You Aren't a Pro

24:10 – eBay-Specific Advice: Seller Ratings, Photos, and More

27:00 – Serial Numbers and How To Avoid Stolen Goods

29:30 – FatFingers.com May Help You Find Hidden Gems

32:35 – 'The Pro's Closet' Is The Best Way To Buy a High-end Used Bike

40:00 – Tanner's Most Important Advice: Ask Lots of Questions

Featured:



Shopping for a Used Bike? Here’s How to Get One on the Internet

The Internet Is the Best Place to Buy a Used Premium Bike

The Used Bikes We’d Buy Right Now Under $500

11 Awesome Bicycle Brands You Should Know

Complete Guide to Buying Your First Bike

Used Bike Marketplaces and Forums:



Serial Number Searches:

Find Hidden Gems on eBay:



The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io