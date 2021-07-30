Who On Earth Wants to Pay a Monthly Fee to Use Their Car's Built-In Features?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
In this episode, we begin with a discussion of the all-new, $99 Ear (1) noise-cancelling earbuds by the brand Nothing. Then we pick apart the concept of car companies charging customers subscription fees to activate equipment that's already installed on their car. Lastly, Airstream and Pottery Barn have collaborated on a very pretty, very expensive 28-foot trailer and we debate its merits.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
02:19 – Nothing Ear (1) ANC Earbuds
16:25 – Subscriptions to Unlock Car Features
32:58 – Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer
Featured:
- Homepage: Nothing Tech
- From The Verge: "Nothing officially reveals its $99 Ear (1) true wireless earbuds"
- 5 Wireless Earbuds to Buy If You Don’t Want AirPods
- Apple's New AirPods Are Coming. Here's What to Expect
- A Day with the AirPods Pro: Here’s How They Stack Up Against Apple’s Standard AirPods
- BMW wants customers to pay a subscription fee to use features the car already has installed, like a heated steering wheel or adaptive cruise control
- From TechCrunch: "BMW wants to sell you subscriptions to your car’s features"
- From Elektrek: "Tesla is charging owners $1,500 for hardware they already paid for"
- From Tesla: "Full Self-Driving Capability Subscriptions"
- Airstream and Pottery Barn Designed Your Dream Glamping Trailer
- From Airstream: "Introducing the Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer"
- From Pottery Barn: Pottery Barn x Airstream Collection
- Airstream's New Camping Trailer Has the Perfect Invention for Modern Travel
Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.