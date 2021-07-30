Who On Earth Wants to Pay a Monthly Fee to Use Their Car's Built-In Features?





The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, we begin with a discussion of the all-new, $99 Ear (1) noise-cancelling earbuds by the brand Nothing. Then we pick apart the concept of car companies charging customers subscription fees to activate equipment that's already installed on their car. Lastly, Airstream and Pottery Barn have collaborated on a very pretty, very expensive 28-foot trailer and we debate its merits.



Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

02:19 – Nothing Ear (1) ANC Earbuds



16:25 – Subscriptions to Unlock Car Features

32:58 – Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer

Featured:

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io