Who On Earth Wants to Pay a Monthly Fee to Use Their Car's Built-In Features?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Thirty-One – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol podcast 31
Gear Patrol


The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, we begin with a discussion of the all-new, $99 Ear (1) noise-cancelling earbuds by the brand Nothing. Then we pick apart the concept of car companies charging customers subscription fees to activate equipment that's already installed on their car. Lastly, Airstream and Pottery Barn have collaborated on a very pretty, very expensive 28-foot trailer and we debate its merits.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

02:19 – Nothing Ear (1) ANC Earbuds

16:25 – Subscriptions to Unlock Car Features

32:58 – Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer

Featured:

    The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

