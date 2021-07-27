Today's Top Stories
Airstream and Pottery Barn Designed Your Dream Glamping Trailer

Classic engineering and cozy home decor make an excellent match.

By Tyler Duffy
airstream trailer
Airstream

Airstream and Pottery Barn just announced a new collaboration, the Pottery Barn Special Edition Trailer. As you would suspect from the name, it's a special edition Airstream travel trailer that incorporates "hardware, soft goods, fixtures and touches inspired by Pottery Barn's best selling collection" with a color palette influenced by the Pacific Coast Highway. Imagine your standard sleek Airstream trailer prepped to do some serious glamping with an even more premium and homey-feeling interior.

airstream trailer
Airstream
airstream trailer
Airstream

The trailer itself is a 28-foot version, loosely based on Airstream's International model. Airstream says the Pottery Barn Special Edition is designed for couples or solo travelers, with either queen or twin bed sleeping layouts. But flexible sleeping in the rest of the cabin can accommodate up to four passengers.

Pottery Barn added their own flair to the fabrics and finishes throughout the interior. The trailer features ultrasoft seating and a sofa inspired by Pottery Barn's Big Sur collection. The window coverings are an oatmeal linen Emery Curtain fabric. The dinette table is an "heriloom-quality" solid oak wood that emulates Pottery Barn's Benchwright dining collection. The bedding is a Belgian Flax Linen.

Pottery Barn also brought their design perspective to the outdoor space. The trailer comes with an outdoor hanging table or "party ledge" that clips to the outside of the trailer for use during outdoor gatherings. The trailer's accessory kit includes Pottery Barn's Indio Outdoor Folding Table and Armchair Set.

airstream trailer
Airstream

The Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Trailer will cost $145,000. It's available for order now. Dealers should have them in stock by late August or September. Airstream says orders placed now would arrive in late October.

One other thing we should note is that the Pottery Barn Special Edition Trailer weighs 7,600 pounds. So you'll need either a full-size truck or one of the top-rated SUVs for towing as a tow vehicle.

