These Are the Building Blocks to a Great Wardrobe

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

To build anything well, you first need a good foundation. In his new series, The New Essentials, associate editor Evan Malachosky lays out what clothing staples that do just that — provide a perfect baseline from which to build a stylish wardrobe. He came on to discuss the thought process behind the series (which can also be found in our magazine), how to think more intelligently about your wardrobe, as well as some of the stories behind the specific picks he called out in the four sections.

Show Notes:



Featured and Related:

• Men's Footwear Essentials

• Pants, Shorts and Sweats to Build Your Wardrobe

• The 8 Types of Tops You Should Own

• Accessories to Add Interest to Your Outfits





Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io