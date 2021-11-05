Today's Top Stories
These Are the Building Blocks to a Great Wardrobe

Associate Editor Evan Malachosky breaks down the new essentials necessary for any wardrobe.

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

To build anything well, you first need a good foundation. In his new series, The New Essentials, associate editor Evan Malachosky lays out what clothing staples that do just that — provide a perfect baseline from which to build a stylish wardrobe. He came on to discuss the thought process behind the series (which can also be found in our magazine), how to think more intelligently about your wardrobe, as well as some of the stories behind the specific picks he called out in the four sections.

Show Notes:

Featured and Related:

      Men's Footwear Essentials
      Pants, Shorts and Sweats to Build Your Wardrobe
      The 8 Types of Tops You Should Own
      Accessories to Add Interest to Your Outfits


