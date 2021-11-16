Stocking up on provisions for the cold-weather months? Add the latest issue of Gear Patrol Magazine to your list. It’s positively packed with all the info and products you need for your best winter ever — and those who subscribe by November 29th will receive a bonus copy of Issue Sixteen to go along with the new issue.

What’s inside? First off, 75 pages of news, reviews, profiles and interviews encompassing all our major coverage areas. Get the scoop on America’s boldest craft whiskey maker, aftermarket Ikea hacks, tech inventions no one mentions and the surprising brands going vegan. Then meet a bunch of disrupters: a controversial watch revivalist, a coffin-sliding snowboarder, a couple crafting ultralight gear in the Bronx and an electric car maker taking on, well, everybody.

That’s not all. Update your wardrobe for 2022 and beyond with The New Essentials, a feature story spotlighting 26 key clothing items guaranteed to upgrade your style from the office to the after-party.

We also take you inside two very different companies. Filson is 142 years old — and continuing to evolve its workwear and outerwear while staying true to its Alaskan gold rush roots. Carbon, meanwhile, is just seven — and using futuristic 3D printing techniques to revolutionize everything from bike seats to backpacks.

Oh and while you’re stocking up, check out our first annual Winter Gear Awards. This handy guide to the 60 best products for home, travel, style/grooming, outdoors and fitness will ensure that no matter what you do or where you go, you’ll be fully prepared for the frosty road ahead.

You can also purchase a single copy of Issue Seventeen while supplies last.

