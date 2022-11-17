Feeling a chill? You don’t have to be a pun-spewing Mr. Freeze to shiver this time of year. It’s Mother Nature’s way of reminding us all who calls the shots. Lucky for you, the new issue of Gear Patrol magazine has plenty of winter-ready content to keep you comfy and cozy in all kinds of ways.



Start with the front of the book, which we affectionately call The Guide. This issue, it’s packed with 70-plus pages covering the latest products and trends in all your favorite categories, from outdoors and fitness to style and home to food and drink, tech, watches and motoring. You’ll find plenty of angles on physical climate control, including tips on choosing a down jacket, a guide to backyard saunas and our take on one of the best portable fire pits around.

You’ll also find more figurative interpretations, including a primer on stocking a bar cart, a roundup of the best winter fragrances and the heart-warming story of Hoods to Woods, which spreads the stoke of snowboarding to inner city kids with the help of one pretty innovative indoor ski resort.

Not to be outdone, our globe-spanning feature stories are pretty damn spicy too. First we travel to Biel, Switzerland for a deep dive into the backstory of the surprise hottest timepiece of the year, the $260 MoonSwatch. Next it’s down to Sparta, Kentucky for a look at the rule-breaking new whiskey brand led by rock star Master Blender Jackie Zykan, Hidden Barn Distillery. Then we bring it home via a Q&A with the king of digital tech influencers, the man behind the 16.3-million follower MKBHD YouTube channel, Marques Brownlee.

Finally, when the time comes to truly batten down the hatches and gear up, check out the latest installment of our Winter Gear Awards. Curated with 60 of the finest home, style, outdoors, fitness and tech products our team has tested and endorsed. It’s truly got everything you need to make the most of the chillier months.

