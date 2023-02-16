HOKA Made a Sneaker You Can Truly Go Anywhere In

It's time to seize the day with the Transport.

By Gear Patrol Studios
hoka one one transport shoe
HOKA

Designed for everything from the trail to city streets, HOKA’s Transport sneaker puts comfort first — no matter the terrain. The shoe is equipped with a compression-molded EVA midsole (made with 30 percent sugarcane) so your feet can sink right into the comfortable cushioning, and glide right over hard-packed terrain. Couple this with the Vibram Ecostep natural rubber outsole, and you’re looking at another layer of support that can protect your feet from uncomfortable terrain like gravel or rocky trails. Plus, by choosing the eco-friendly (and 90 percent oil-free) outsole, HOKA offers fans a more sustainable go-to for every adventure.

Across the shoe, fans can find a Cordura abrasion-resistant upper and a smart quick toggle lace system. These key features mean you’re less likely to snag — or tear — your sneakers and can quickly slip your shoes on and off. Meanwhile, a 360° reflective treatment ensures higher visibility so you can take the Transport out on an evening stroll or night time run. Now available in both men’s and women’s sizing, fans can find the Transport at the link below.

Price: $140

Shop Now

