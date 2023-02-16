Designed for everything from the trail to city streets, HOKA\u2019s Transport sneaker puts comfort first \u2014 no matter the terrain. The shoe is equipped with a compression-molded EVA midsole (made with 30 percent sugarcane) so your feet can sink right into the comfortable cushioning, and glide right over hard-packed terrain. Couple this with the Vibram Ecostep natural rubber outsole, and you\u2019re looking at another layer of support that can protect your feet from uncomfortable terrain like gravel or rocky trails. Plus, by choosing the eco-friendly (and 90 percent oil-free) outsole, HOKA offers fans a more sustainable go-to for every adventure. Across the shoe, fans can find a Cordura abrasion-resistant upper and a smart quick toggle lace system. These key features mean you\u2019re less likely to snag \u2014 or tear \u2014 your sneakers and can quickly slip your shoes on and off. Meanwhile, a 360\u00b0 reflective treatment ensures higher visibility so you can take the Transport out on an evening stroll or night time run. Now available in both men\u2019s and women\u2019s sizing, fans can find the Transport at the link below. Price: $140 Shop Now