All the Best New Gear From April 2021
April is coming to a close and spring is finally here in earnest. These are the best new product announcements and releases from the month as we head towards summer
April was a month of summer-focused releases, all aimed at the intersection of comfort and style. New releases span iconic sunglasses to Jerry Garcia Keens to comfy hoodies. No matter your interests, there's something fresh worth checking out.
This roundup of new watches is going to look a bit different than those from other months. That's because the industry's major trade show Watches & Wonders took place in April, with many of the most important brands introducing their big releases for the year. So, yes, there were a lot of cool new watches in April.
You could prepare for April's inevitable spring showers with something practical, like a new rain jacket or gear that'll extend your ski season until summer. Or you could spend that budget on the latest in the world of pocket knives and everyday carry. The newest goods in the space are all about practicality and utility but aren't without the appropriate doses of flair and style.
This year, April showers have brought interesting findings on how muscles might recover after hard workouts — in addition to the eventual May flowers.
Spring is here, and so are the gadgets! This April was host to Apple's first major event of the year, which brought the announcement of its long-awaited "AirTags" but plenty of other gadgets came out this month as well. Here are the highlights you should know about.
This year, April showered us with a plethora of home and design releases — and oddly, only one of those releases had to do with 4/20. Besides grow-your-own-weed kits, we got a plunger (yes, a plunger) that actually doubles as home decor, new bakeware from Made In courtesy of Nancy Silverton and a standing desk that actually fits in tight quarters. My favorite release, though? The new knife brand Steelport. It's a pricey kitchen toy, but it was the sharpest thing I saw all month.
Since when was it April? Since when was it the end of April? And will April end already? We're ready for summer — and we're not the only ones in a rush to get through spring's dreariest month. Alaska's Muldrow Glacier, which descends from the north flank of Denali and is sometimes climbers' chosen route to the summit, has upped its pace one hundred fold, to as much as 90 feet per day. Even as the Muldrow — and the scientists hurrying to figure out what its recent behavior might mean and how climate change comes into play — make moves, so do outdoor gear makers. They're sprinting to unveil loads of new gear ahead of summer, and you'll find the brands and items leading the pack below.