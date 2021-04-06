The Best New Knives and EDC of April 2021

You could prepare for April's inevitable spring showers with something practical, like a new rain jacket or gear that'll extend your ski season until summer. Or you could spend that budget on the latest in the world of pocket knives and everyday carry. The newest goods in the space are all about practicality and utility but aren't without the appropriate doses of flair and style — more on that below.

Benchmade 601-211 Tengu Flipper

Benchmade is kicking off spring with a premium remake of its Tengu Flipper that's inspired by the dark and cold of Scandinavian winters. This knife is mostly show, but there's plenty to tell: behind those swirling patterns is a Damascus steel blade from Damasteel and marbled carbon fiber handles, plus icy blue components to match.

Price: $550

Kershaw Nacho

It's okay to get a little excited about a little bottle opener. Especially one called "Nacho."

Price: $8

Buck Knives 417 Budgie

The Budgie is made in the USA, though it's a far cry from the classic American hunting knives that Buck is well-known for. It's small with its two-inch drop-point blade, though it stands up to larger tasks thanks to S35VN steel. Its handle is G10 and comes in black and a semi-translucent green.

Price: $80

Dangle Supply Ti Cobb Pipe

Danny Gullbongs strikes again with a titanium smoking implement that unscrews for easy storage and carry. It also comes in gold, emerald and granite finishes to match whatever your EDC aesthetic is.

Price: $60

Helinox Origami Tote

This bag carries your picnic and beach gear and then unfolds into a blanket-mat you can sit on once you're there.

Price: $100

Leatherman Ratchet Driver

This handy add-on brings ratchet driver functionality to many — but not all — Leatherman multi-tools. It works with the brand's unique flat bits as well as 1/4-inch ones you might already have from other companies. Read more details about the multi-tool accessory here.

Price: $30



SOG x PopSockets

Sure, it's possible to wedge your phone under a bottle cap to pry it off, but that doesn't mean you should do it. An unlikely collaboration between PopSockets and SOG provides a more tactful method.

Price: $25

Matador Laptop Base Layer

We all carry our laptops around enough that it's safe to say they count as EDC. Matador's new case works to protect them with its padded construction and waterproof liner. It also has a roll-top design that accommodates computers of different sizes and has exterior pockets for cords and essentials.

Price: $60

The James Brand Wayland

For its latest pocket knife, The James Brand looked to an iconic American pocket knife pattern called the Barlow that predates the Declaration of Independence. The Wayland isn't without modern updates, though, like CPM-S35VN steel, G10 and Micarta.

Price: $179+

Gerber Armbar Slim Drive

Gerber knows that most folks only need a knife, screwdriver and a bottle opener, so it made a tool that's just that. The blade is 2.5 inches and has a frame lock, so think of this less as a multi-tool and more as a pocket knife with benefits. (There's also a version with scissors instead of a screwdriver .)

Price: $32

Tactile Turn Overlander

This pen is pricey, but with a titanium, outback-inspired body that has a thin mil-spec green ceramic coating, it's hard not to want one anyway.

Price: $149



