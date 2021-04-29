Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are the Most Popular Products of April 2021

Of all the products GP readers bought in April, these 10 stood out above the rest.

gear
Courtesy

April is a month where a lot of shopping happens. Spring is springing, summer is coming — we're cleaning our houses, prepping for rain showers, getting the grill out and rethinking our fitness routine after a long winter. That left us thinking, what do people look to the most when making purchases in April? From vacuums to weed vaporizers, these are the most popular products that Gear Patrol readers copped in April.

1 Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place fromourplace.com
$145.00
SHOP NOW

The internet's favorite pan is showing no signs of slowing down, especially in the spice colorway. Plus, it was $30 off for the past two weeks (and still is until May 9). 

2 Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
END
Barbour endclothing.com
$185.00
SHOP NOW

The British icon is perfect for spring showers — and has been on sale for most of the month. 

3 ErgoChair Pro
Autonomous
Autonomous
$499.00
SHOP NOW

This chair making the list just reaffirms our assessment that people are gearing up for long-term WFH. 

4 MIGHTY Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel
Storz & Bickel storz-bickel.com
$349.00
SHOP NOW

Weed is here to stay. This is our Step Up pick for the best vaporizer, so go ahead and chill out — you won't be alone. 

5 V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum | Refurbished
eBay
Dyson ebay.com
$259.99
SHOP NOW

eBay has sold 10,000 of these. Enough said. 

6 Original Kettle Premium
Home Depot
Weber homedepot.com
$175.00
SHOP NOW

Classics never die, especially at the beginning of a grilling season to remember. 

7 Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date
Timex
Timex timex.com
$169.00
SHOP NOW

What goes around comes back around. One of the latest (re-)additions to the Q family is this handsome throwback that released earlier this month.

8 The Sofa
Floyd
Floyd floydhome.com
$1,695.00
SHOP NOW

Spending time at home has proven that we should spend money to be comfortable. As it should be. 

9 Interval Short
Courtesy
Ten Thousand tenthousand.cc
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Winter is over and it is finally time to breakout the workout shorts.  

10 Roam
Sonos
Sonos sonos.com
$169.00
SHOP NOW

A new Sonos drop can never be ignored and apparently, this one continues that trend. 

