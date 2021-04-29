Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are the Most Popular Products of April 2021
Of all the products GP readers bought in April, these 10 stood out above the rest.
April is a month where a lot of shopping happens. Spring is springing, summer is coming — we're cleaning our houses, prepping for rain showers, getting the grill out and rethinking our fitness routine after a long winter. That left us thinking, what do people look to the most when making purchases in April? From vacuums to weed vaporizers, these are the most popular products that Gear Patrol readers copped in April.
The internet's favorite pan is showing no signs of slowing down, especially in the spice colorway. Plus, it was $30 off for the past two weeks (and still is until May 9).
The British icon is perfect for spring showers — and has been on sale for most of the month.
This chair making the list just reaffirms our assessment that people are gearing up for long-term WFH.
Weed is here to stay. This is our Step Up pick for the best vaporizer, so go ahead and chill out — you won't be alone.
eBay has sold 10,000 of these. Enough said.
Classics never die, especially at the beginning of a grilling season to remember.
What goes around comes back around. One of the latest (re-)additions to the Q family is this handsome throwback that released earlier this month.
Spending time at home has proven that we should spend money to be comfortable. As it should be.
Winter is over and it is finally time to breakout the workout shorts.
A new Sonos drop can never be ignored and apparently, this one continues that trend.