These Are the Holiday-Ready Pajamas He’s Been Looking For

When it comes to holiday-ready pajama sets, there’s nothing better than Tommy John.

By Gear Patrol Studios
tommy john essential short sleeve tee and pant pajama set
Tommy John

Fresh for #cozyvibes season, Tommy John has created an all-new Essential Pajama Set featuring a Short Sleeve Tee and Sleep Pant, purpose-built for holiday season lounging. The result is a buttery-soft duo that he’ll slip into every night – and not want to take off in the morning. Available in seven colors, the set is made with a tri-blend fabric designed for breathability and all-night comfort. The classic Crew Neck Tee features a relaxed fit with raglan sleeves, while the straight-leg Pants boast side pockets for cell phones or candy canes (or whatever). Crucially, Tommy John has added a touch of Spandex to the Tee and Pants, guaranteeing they'll move with his body and snap back into shape with each wash. Great for gifting – and, even better, for chilling – this Essential Pajama Set is a total score.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

